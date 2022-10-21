Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs load up lock stocks with signing of Manaaki Selby-Rickit

Manaaki Selby-Rickit is shifting from the Highlanders to play his Super Rugby Pacific footy at the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have loaded up their locking stocks for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season, with the addition of Manaaki Selby-Rickit from the Highlanders.

Off contract with the southern franchise, the 26-year-old is headed to Hamilton, the Chiefs announced on Friday, understood to be on a two-year deal.

Selby-Rickit played 21 games for the Highlanders over the past three years, and was in impressive form in his seven outings this season before an MCL knee injury cut it short.

He went on to feature in both Māori All Blacks matches against Ireland in June/July, then all 12 fixtures in Bay of Plenty’s NPC campaign, which ended in the semifinals last weekend.

The prospects of big minutes at the Chiefs aren’t exactly bright, though, with Clayton McMillan’s side already boasting perhaps the best second-row depth in the country.

Along with a trio of All Blacks in Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord, there is promising duo Laghlan McWhannell and Naitoa Ah Kuoi, and even with Mitchell Brown having left for Japan, Samipeni Finau still offers the same loose forward/lock versatility he did.

However, it’s understood Selby-Rickit’s move north was motivated by the opportunity for him to be closer to his partner, and other family, and that the Chiefs were more than happy to swoop, with an eye on the future.

Experienced two-metre second rowers (Selby-Rickit is 2.00m, 112kg) aren’t exactly in bulk supply, and next year is highly likely to be Retallick’s last in New Zealand, if not the game itself, while Lord’s ACL knee injury, suffered in May, is set to keep him on the sidelines for the first half a dozen or so rounds.

The Chiefs are understood to have also been keen on moving Ah Kuoi to blindside flanker – a position he occupied throughout this year’s NPC with Bay of Plenty – so Selby-Rickit’s acquisition is certainly with the bigger picture in mind.

The new recruit is no stranger to McMillan, either. After all, it was the outgoing Steamers coach who had lured him from Southland – where he had spent four seasons – to the Bay in 2021, while Selby-Rickit’s five appearances for the Māori All Blacks have all been with McMillan at the helm.

His move to the Chiefs leaves new Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody with Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Fabian Holland and Max Hicks as the locks on his books for next year.