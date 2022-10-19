Shaun Stevenson puts NRL move on hold as Chiefs coach backs his brilliance

Shaun Stevenson has had plenty to ponder with an approach from the new Dolphins NRL side.

Shaun Stevenson will put a potential NRL move on hold, and Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is affording him every opportunity to achieve his All Blacks dream in 2023.

Reports surfaced this month that the 26-year-old had been contacted by legendary rugby league coach Wayne Bennett about a code swap to the new Dolphins franchise.

And in the wake of impressing for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland, a sublime NPC season for North Harbour and missing out on selection in the All Blacks XV to tour north next month, speculation had heightened that the talented outside back may indeed look to cut ties with the 15-man game.

However, Stevenson on Tuesday put that notion to bed when confirming that while he had indeed been approached by the Dolphins, he was still determined to see out his four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby and the Chiefs which he signed back in 2019.

“Yeah, I had a call from Wayne,” he told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod of what was a “nerve-racking” conversation with one of the greatest in the game.

“This is arguably the best league coach in this generation. It was obviously a bit daunting, but it was cool, just chew the fat, good to have a chat with the GOAT.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Rugby league master coach Wayne Bennett had hoped to lure Shaun Stevenson to the new Dolphins franchise.

“I guess it [an NRL move] is an option after 2023. My skillset, I feel, would suit it, in a way, [seeing himself as a fullback or five-eighth, utilising both his running and kicking game] and obviously playing touch and tag back in school days, it’s similar to that.

“It’s one of those things that quite a few boys want to give a crack, but they talk about it and never do. So never say never.”

However, in the meantime, Stevenson’s focus will be fully on how he can catapult himself onto the national selectors’ radar during next season’s Super Rugby Pacific competition, ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

And the 1.90m, 90kg winger/fullback, who has played 67 games for the Chiefs since his debut in 2016 without ever really cementing a spot (including five on the right wing this year before a knee injury), is being given every assurance that he will have that chance to shine.

While McMillan’s response to the Dolphins chasing Stevenson was: “Good on them... good players are always going to have opportunities to go in a different direction, it’s just the nature of high performance sport... everyone outside of the Chiefs is a threat”, he has big plans for his charge next season.

“I’ve been pretty open to him that Shaun Stevenson at his best is a starter in our back three every day of the week,” he told Stuff.

“At Super Rugby level we carry larger squads and there’s a lot of internal competition for places, and then when you factor in Covid and injuries – and Shaun has had his fair few – that’s potentially been a factor in him not being able to get the amount of game time he would have liked in the last 12 months.

“We think that he’s been playing outstanding rugby, he was great through the Māori series, he carried that form over for North Harbour, where he was pretty influential in a lot of the success Harbour had.

“The challenge is for us, and him, to get that level of consistency, which he’s shown over the last three or four months, and transfer that into his Super Rugby.”

In an NPC campaign where his Harbour side dipped out in the quarterfinals, Stevenson scored five tries, was second in the competition for metres (102 per game), second for carries, third for offloads, sixth for defenders beaten, 11th for clean breaks and had an 88% tackle success rate.

He was therefore a surprising omission from an All Blacks XV which was said to have been picked on NPC form, and which McMillan will coach but had no input into the picking of.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson was in impressive touch for North Harbour during this year’s NPC.

“Obviously I was pretty gutted,” Stevenson told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod of not making the cut, having put his fine form down to a “breaking the shackles off” and not being scared to make mistakes or of what people think, which had allowed him to play with more freedom.

“I haven’t had any feedback or communication at all in to why I didn’t make it.

“I’ve just got to move on, put my head down, get into my work.”