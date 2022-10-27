Jackson Garden-Bachop off to Japan after missing out on Hurricanes contract

Wellington first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop was one of the most notable players to miss out on a Super Rugby deal.

Jackson Garden-Bachop was prepared to leave the New Zealand rugby scene for good after missing out on a Super Rugby Pacific deal for next year.

However, after helping Wellington clinch their first NPC championship in 22 years in the same season they took ownership of the Ranfurly Shield, the first-five admits the challenge of trying to defend the silverware could entice him back.

The 28-year-old is off to Japan to play for the next seven months after he was let go by the Hurricanes and failed to pick up a Super Rugby contract elsewhere in New Zealand as most squads were already full by the time he became a free agent.

“It’s justified from the Super Rugby team’s perspective as they’ve got to lock the players they want to lock in or another team will,” Garden Bachop reflected.

“There’s only six teams in New Zealand and there’s three 10s in each team so out of those 15 or so spots there’s maybe two available and they’re probably going to give those to young fellas, so it can be ruthless and a lot of timing and good luck is involved if you can pick something up.”

The Māori All Black was forced to find a new team after Hurricanes opted not to renew his contract at the end of last season, with coach Jason Holland commenting when the 38-man squads were finalised on Wednesday that they wanted to go in “a different direction”.

SKY SPORT Jubilant Lions team celebrate their first NPC title in 22 years.

With Aidan Morgan and Ruben Love already signed to long-term deals, Garden-Bachop’s spot was filled by one-test All Blacks playmaker Brett Cameron, who has returned from Japan after finding himself in a similar situation to Garden-Bachop 12 months ago.

Garden-Bachop said it was difficult news to digest when he was told he would not be retained, having played for the Hurricanes since 2018, especially as he knew how difficult it would be to find a new team.

“I found out at the end of the last Super Rugby season that the Hurricanes weren’t going to re-sign me and there was a little bit of thought of looking somewhere else in New Zealand, but if I was going to move with my wife and kids I thought it was probably the right time to be moving overseas.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Jackson Garden-Bachop had been with the Hurricanes since 2018.

“Japan wasn’t decided until halfway through the NPC when something came up, but I was looking overseas as soon as that decision was made for me.

“It was very disappointing but I was getting to an age and a stage of my career where the opportunity to look overseas was going to come up anyway but I would have preferred it to be on my terms and when I wanted.

HURRICANES Hurricanes coach excited by rookie number eight Peter Lakai.

“The international market was pretty rough, there’s a lot of stuff going on in Europe especially with clubs struggling [financially] and there aren’t many positions out there but I was extremely grateful when this club showed some interest and put a call through.”

Garden-Bachop bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on a Super Rugby contract to play an integral role in Wellington’s triumphant NPC campaign, kicking 13 points in the final as the Lions beat Canterbury 26-18 in Christchurch.

He also scored a try to help Norths win the Jubilee Cup during the Wellington club season, which was another highlight.

“The Hurricanes news stung for a little bit but the rest of my year with club rugby and Wellington wasn’t in spite of that.

“I just wanted to go as hard as I could and play as well as I could, first of all with Norths and win a Jubilee Cup there, which is a club that I’ve loved forever, and it’s the same with Wellington in the NPC.

“If it was going to be my last year I wanted to make sure it was going to be a good one because it’s a team that I love with people that I love.”

Garden-Bachop said it was extra special to win the NPC and Ranfurly Shield alongside his brother Connor, who played on the wing for Wellington.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Brothers Connor and Jackson Garden-Bachop celebrate Wellington’s NPC victory over Canterbury.

“It’s been such a special year and I don’t think it will fully sink in until we all retire and look back on it when we’re 50 but the fact I got to do it with my little brother who I’m really proud of, that’s something I didn’t take for granted”

Garden-Bachop said his new Japanese club would be announced in due course, but he did confirm he had signed for only one season, keeping the door open for a possible return for next year’s NPC.

“I think there will be a lot of wait and see. Before the NPC season I was probably quite content with it being my last but there’s a lot to defend now, so I’m really unsure what will happen. I’m also getting pretty close to 100 games for Wellington …”