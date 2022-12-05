Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark embraces shot clock idea to speed up Super Rugby

The Highlanders know that if they want to fill Forsyth Barr Stadium the rugby has to be good.

A shot clock and other innovations to make Super Rugby Pacific more entertaining are critical if rugby wants to compete with the NRL, says Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark – even if that produces a different style of game to test rugby.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia announced on Friday that Super Rugby Pacific had been locked in until 2030, and a new nine-person board is also to be established to oversee the competition.

Clark welcomed that development – particularly the presence of four independent directors and an independent chair on that board – and hoped it would usher in a new era of nimble and effective decision making.

“We had a workshop for coaches and the CEOs from the 12 clubs earlier this year, and all of those things [shot clocks and game changes] were discussed,” Clark said.

READ MORE:

* Unwanted All Black Pita Gus Sowakula linked to French club

* Super Rugby Pacific partners find common ground – now can they fix their competition?

* New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says Springboks look set to remain in the Rugby Championship

* New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia strike new Super Rugby Pacific deal until 2030

* Ben Smith to coach Highlanders' back three in Super Rugby Pacific, Nasi Manu to mentor players

* Rhys Marshall dissects New Zealand rugby culture, Ireland, Rennie, Erasmus – and everything else



“They're still on the board. There's a number of changes that will be made for the competition.

“But we've got to speed the game up and we've got to make it entertaining for the fans, and it might not necessarily be the same game that's played at an international level.

“But our job, just like they do in other competitions in this part of the world, is to make it entertaining for the fans.”

Super Rugby clubs across the board are fighting to get supporters into their stadiums, and while there are multiple factors at play the Black Ferns showcased a fast and fluid brand of rugby at the Rugby World Cup that has been lost in Super Rugby.

Clark acknowledged that there was much room for improvement in Super Rugby – and it started with implementing the laws that were already in place.

1 NEWS Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

“They [supporters] don't want to sit there for two, three minutes watching a lineout or a scrum set, or some guy taking a kick a goal,” Clark said.

“So, it's important that we make sure we play to the rules of the game, because the rules of the game say 30 seconds [to set a scrum].

“The referees have a part to play in making sure that we keep to that 30 seconds, and a shot clock I think would just add to the entertainment and excitement.”

A shot clock visible to fans, players and officials would also address the issue of goalkickers taking too long.

Under the laws of the game, goalkickers have 90 seconds after a try is awarded to take a conversion, and 60 seconds to take a penalty kick at goal “from the time the team indicated their intention to do”.

Penalty kicks or free kicks when not kicking for goal must be taken “without delay”, but in practice this is another area of the game that can be sped up.

Clark also said that the new Super Rugby board should be pushing for a cross-border women’s competition “as soon as we can”.

A full merger of Super Rugby Aupiki with Super W in Australia is off the table in 2023 – a two-week finals series could happen instead – but Clark was hopeful that something more substantial could happen in 2024.

“I think it's an integral part of the strategy to grow the game in this part of the world,” he said.

“It obviously has to progress to a stage that we can afford to make it happen, but in my view we've got to get as close as we can to a Super Rugby Pacific men's and women's competition as soon as we can.

“But again, we've got to be able to afford it and we've got to have the player numbers to be able to sustain it.”

NZ Rugby has indicated that Rugby Australia may need more time than Aotearoa to move to a more professional model for the women’s game.