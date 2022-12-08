Solomon Alaimalo returns to Chiefs as replacement player 'in a great place' after mental health break

Solomon Alaimalo has played in two NPC seasons but not featured in Super Rugby for nearly two years.

Solomon Alaimalo has rejoined the Chiefs for pre-season after not playing in Super Rugby since February of last year after opening up about his mental health struggles.

The talented 26-year-old outside back switched to the Highlanders for the 2021 campaign but played only once in two seasons after moving south.

Via social media, he revealed in June of last year that he was struggling “with depression and anxiety for multiple reasons” and took a break from the game.

Alaimalo played in the last two NPC seasons for Southland but didn’t feature for the Highlanders in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific this year.

He told Stuff in November of last year that mental health struggles had been with him throughout his professional sporting career.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said Alaimalo was in a “great place” and confirmed he had other offers.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Solomon Alaimalo played only once for the Highlanders after leaving the Chiefs in 2020.

However, Hamilton was his preferred destination after spending four seasons with the Chiefs, living in the city, while playing 47 matches between 2017 and 2020.

“He’s had some [injury] niggles to overcome, which is understandable given his absence from rugby for a long time,” McMillan said.

“He's comfortable to be back in this environment, happy to be back in Hamilton around some familiar people, and we're putting no real expectation on him.

“We want him to come here as a replacement player, take his time, and we will make some assessment down the line.”

The Chiefs on Thursday named an additional 13 replacement players who will be with their wider squad for pre-season which started last Friday, including Alaimalo.

They are training with the squad to cover for their All Blacks and All Blacks XV players who will join later after only finishing their respective northern tours a few weeks ago.

That includes All Blacks such as Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie.

McMillan said their All Blacks were due back on January 24. The All Blacks XV players return on January 9.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says Solomon Alaimalo is in a “great place”.

Discarded All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, who played two tests against Ireland in July, has started pre-season with the rest of the Chiefs’ squad who weren’t with either touring team.

There is every chance someone like Alaimalo could get another chance in Super Rugby if McMillan’s side struggles with injuries once their season starts in February.

All Blacks are also expected to be rested throughout the season ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, opening the door for more replacement players to get an opportunity.

That could lead to Alaimalo’s first Super Rugby appearance after a two-year absence, although no comeback is certain yet.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

The Chiefs have McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Gideon Wrampling and new signings Ngatungane Punivai and Penaisi Malimali – their contracted outside backs when Super Rugby squads were announced last month.

Alaimalo became a regular for the Chiefs at fullback or on the wing and was tipped for an All Blacks call-up in 2018 because of his excellent form, but injuries in the following seasons stalled his career.

His last appearance for the Chiefs was in Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020 when he dislocated his left shoulder while scoring with an acrobatic finish against the Blues at Eden Park.

Prop Solomone Tukuafu and lock Hamilton Burr are other selected replacements who have played for the Chiefs before.

Their Waikato team-mate, outside back Liam Coombes-Fabling, has also been added after playing for the Highlanders last season.

The Chiefs also named five youngsters who are on national development contracts who will be with the squad for pre-season.

Chiefs’ replacement players for pre-season: Adam Lennox, Connor Collins, Daniel Rona, Hamilton Burr, Jacob Norris, Jadin Kingi, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Solomon Alaimalo, Solomone Tukuafu, Taine Kolosi, Te Rama Reuben, Wallace Sititi.

National development contract players: Cody Nordstrom, Fiti Sa, Jole Naufahu, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Toby Taylor.

Where to get help

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

I Am Hope iamhope.org.nz

Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389), anxiety.org.nz

Lifeline 0800 543 354, lifeline.org.nz

Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, youthline.co.nz