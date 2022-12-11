Pari Pari Parkinson nears return with Highlanders future secure: 'I can't wait to start lining people up'

Earlier this year, Pari Pari Parkinson quietly signed a new Highlanders contract that will see him stay in Dunedin until at least 2024.

It wasn’t announced anywhere, but the lack of fanfare suits Parkinson down to the ground. A private man – the 26-year-old describes himself as “a bit of hermit” – Parkinson’s world is his partner Emma Huffman, daughter Lennon (who only arrived in April), their dog and his rugby.

A serious injury has taken rugby away from him for a year, but after a long recovery Parkinson is not far off doing what he does best: employing his 204cm, 130kg frame to inflict some damage on the rugby field. The way Parkinson describes it, it’s not just a job – it’s a reward system.

“It's a personal thing,” he tells Stuff. “How much did I get from that dopamine hit from flatlining someone? How much did I get that from that dopamine hit from someone trying to run into me and I lifted them off the ground and threw them backwards? That's where I get the happiness in the game from. I don’t even know if it’s a metric that can be measured.”

The knee injury was a bad one. Playing for Tasman at the end 2021, Parkinson was taken out in an accidental collision with Mako and Blues flanker Anton Segner, who crashed into him while trying to make a tackle on Wellington’s Peter Umaga-Jensen.

The ACL, PCL and MCL were all damaged and Parkinson said the following months were a blur of surgery and medications, followed by a longer, frustrating process of box ticking and trips to the surgeon in Christchurch. But, there is light at the end of the tunnel. His running and sprinting capacity has returned, although generating upwards force remains “a bit of a struggle” and is a focus for the preseason over the coming months.

“Now I'm at a point where it's just contact progressions and making sure I’m functioning properly in those,” he says. “And so far, it feels good, with the exception of some scar tissue pulling in and then coming undone. A bit of a scare, but it ultimately feels pretty good.”

Despite his reluctance to be the centre of attention – new Highlanders player mentor Nasi Manu played a role in cajoling Parkinson to sit for the interview – Parkinson is a fascinating character. He can be eloquent and honest, and there is more than a hint of a dry sense of humour.

The rugby public is fascinated by him because of his sheer size and mentality. New Zealand locks tend to be all-court specialists, but Parkinson just want to dominate opponents. He also admits to having a fuse that can be easily lit on the paddock, and if he had his way “I'd be flying into all the collisions, and I'd be trying to try to take everyone out” at Highlanders training.

But mention his young daughter and his face softens and smile breaks out. “It's had its ups and downs, as I think as any big life change will have, and as anyone who's become a parent will testify to, but it's by far the most rewarding experience I've ever had in my life,” he says. “I get excited to go home and see what she's done today, or what she's learnt today, or new phrase she's trying to mouth today.”

Of course, with parenthood comes added responsibility. That’s one reason why Parkinson “jumped at the chance” of a two-year deal with the Highlanders that came soon after his knee reconstruction. Prior to the injury, Parkinson had started to explore the overseas market, but now he is in the process of buying a house in Dunedin with the benefit of contractual security for the next two years.

That gives the Māori All Black a nice window to regain full fitness and form, but don’t expect Parkinson to be thinking about the long term when he returns to paddock. In fact, he pushes back when it is suggested that his knee injury is something he may have to “manage” for the rest of his career.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pari Pari Parkinson has not played Super Rugby since 2021 after sustaining a serious knee injury in last year’s NPC.

“I don’t think about it that way,” he says. “I want to get to the point where it's exactly the same. I don't think I'll settle for any less. And ultimately, the strength in my game prior was never in my knee. It was always in my mindset, it was always in my size, and my willingness to throw my body into contact, and the joy I get from hurting other people.

“All I want to do is be able to get my fitness to a level where I can play 80 [minutes] and get my knee to a place where I can start lining people up. And then I can start picking them up and I can start throwing them around and putting them through the turf and dropping shoulders into people....it's a bloody good feeling, to feel someone give way underneath your shoulders.”

Pari Pari Parkinson on ... the new Highlanders coaching setup

“First impressions are good. I think time will tell [but] I can attest to the detail that they give and I think it goes a long way with a lot of the boys who are wanting more specific feedback. I'm not someone who prefers specific feedback – I prefer direct feedback. I've communicated that to them, and I get that as well. That’s been massive for us in the early stages of forming this year's identity. Overall, I'll be generous and give them a nine out of 10.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pari Pari Parkison has big wraps on young Otago and Highlanders lock Fabian Holland.

Pari Pari Parkinson on ... new Highlanders locks Fabian Holland and Will Tucker

“Fabian is mean. Honestly, he plays like a dude who's about four years into his Super Rugby career. If you look across the board and think ‘he’s got a massive future’ he’s the first person you point to. Big Will Tucker, he’s in the same boat. They're both got all the intangibles – strong and fit. The world’s their oyster, they’ve just got to see where they want to take it. I don't know too much about their mental game, but we'll crack into that when we get into the season.”

Pari Pari Parkinson on ... fatherhood and his personality type

“I'm still extremely antisocial. A lot of my energy is fixated around making sure when I come home I'm giving my partner a break – even if it is a small break – and making sure that Lennon is happy. So all my social battery gets used on that – happily. I love coming home to see my girls but it hasn't done me any favours off the field in terms of talking to people I don't know. I’m still a bit of a hermit...playing rugby, especially when you're when you're being televised week in week out, there's a lot of people who want to meet you. It can be overwhelming especially for me who is more of a private person and who doesn't really enjoy being the at the centre of attention.”

Pari Pari Parkinson on re-signing with the Highlanders

“I saw it as a pretty big opportunity given that I had just undergone a massive knee reconstruction. Prior to that, I had been like taking an interest in something overseas and was trying to have a look around at what could be out there. Obviously the rug just got pulled out from underneath me once I had a massive knee operation, because as a franchise, you’ve got to look out for whether or not you're paying for the same player, or if the player will play again.”