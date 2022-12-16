How the Chiefs will replace Warren Gatland for 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

The Chiefs are moving swiftly to replace Warren Gatland, with a new assistant coach expected to be appointed before Christmas.

And that person will not be the only new face amongst the coaching team for next season, with the highly-experienced Paul Feeney having already arrived to help ease the load on head coach Clayton McMillan.

Gatland was 10 days ago announced as taking back on his former Wales job, which, coming in the week the Chiefs returned to pre-season training, has left the club hurrying to fill the void ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific start on February 24.

After a miserable run as head coach in 2020, Gatland was meant to resume in that role in 2022 after his season off to lead the British and Irish Lions to South Africa. However, such was McMillan’s success, Gatland instead went into a director of rugby position, coupled with an ‘on-grass’ role, where he assisted David Hill with defence.

This coming season Gatland was poised to take over the lineout portfolio, which McMillan had overseen in 2022 following the departure of forwards coach Neil Barnes at the conclusion of the 2021 season, when McMillan was tasked with defence.

Though with a desire to allow McMillan a more over-arching role with less detail, he won’t have a specific facet of focus in 2023. To that end, the Chiefs will bring in a new lineout coach as Gatland’s replacement, with Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis saying they were close to finalising who that will be, having opted to look within their own provincial unions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Clayton McMillan will have a couple of new faces in his Chiefs coaching team for next season.

“We’re looking at a few local options... and there’s some good candidates out of that,” he said. “They haven’t got international experience, but part of our role is how do we grow our people, players, coaches, administrators, through the pathway. So it is an opportunity to give someone a chance.”

Graafhuis, who only began in his role in September, but who was on the Chiefs board from 2017, said it would be Gatland’s general wealth of rugby coaching IQ which was “irreplaceable”, and confirmed no-one would fill the director of rugby position

“That’s why Wales have gone back to him, he’s pretty special... there’s no short-term fix for that,” he said, also defending what turned into an underwhelming Hamilton homecoming for Gatland, who ended with a 31% win rate in charge.

“I definitely wouldn’t say it was a flop,” Graafhuis said

“Gats came back into an environment and inherited a squad which was pretty young.

“Obviously we didn’t do something as well as some of the others with managing Covid, and post-Covid. But I think that actually probably almost highlights the strength of the culture, that the guys actually needed to be together to train to get the best out of them.

“I’d say having Gatty back has been brilliant for us, the connections he’s got, the thinking he’s got. That experience you just cannot get. Did we perform as well as we would have liked post-Covid? No. But we weren’t far off, either.

“But I think it’s almost given us the motivation to get better, too.”

While Gatland’s replacement will be on board soon, the Chiefs have already had Feeney, the well-travelled former Auckland mentor (2014-15), who subsequently had assistant roles at the Blues (2016) and Stormers (2017-19), link up this month, joining Hill, Roger Randle (attack) and Nick White (scrum) to lead the ‘transition’ (attack to defence and vice versa) side of the game.

The 59-year-old former North Harbour rep had more recently been operating as technical director of Kenyan Rugby, then after returning home when Covid hit, last year coached the New Zealand Barbarians at the Super Rugby Under-20 tournament and became the Takapuna club’s director of rugby.

Feeney’s connection with McMillan stems back to his time as Steamers defence coach, when McMillan was coach of the union’s development side, in 2010.

His appointment will also partly offset the departure of Allan Bunting. The former Black Ferns Sevens coach led the Chiefs Manawa to victory in this year’s maiden edition of Super Rugby Aupiki but then also filled a role as skills coach with the men’s side, before joining the Black Ferns 15s team as manager of culture and leadership, and now being touted as a frontrunner to replace departing coach Wayne Smith.

Graafhuis confirmed the 2023 Manawa coaching team – led by Crystal Kaua and assisted by Brent Kaua, Greg Smith and Darryl Suasua – would not cross-over into on-field roles with the men’s team.