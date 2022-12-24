Highlanders rookie Nikora Broughton eyes future at No 8 after crash course in Deep South life

They do things a bit differently at the Highlanders but rookie loose forward Nikora Broughton has graduated from his crash course in Deep South life with flying colours.

After a standout NPC season for Bay of Plenty, the Hato Paora College product has shifted south to join new coach Clarke Dermody’s rebuild project at the Highlanders.

The Christmas preseason grind included a camp in Te Anau this week, where the usual rugby program of weights and running was replaced by hunting and sheep crutching – and Broughton went all in.

“All that stuff is new to me, and I’m definitely out of my comfort zone giving stuff like that a crack,” Broughton said. “But I’m a southern man now.

“I even got to go hunting the other night. I shot my first deer, which was bloody amazing.”

Broughton is one of seven Super Rugby rookies at the Highlanders for 2023 – the highest number in the New Zealand sides – and Dermody is likely to introduce a similar number in 2024 as he reshapes the squad.

At 188cm and 103kg, the 21-year-old Broughton will need a year or two to get ready for the physicality of Super Rugby, but Dermody is already sold on his attitude.

“He's a pretty robust player,” Dermody said of a player who rates former Steamers flanker Tanerau Latimer as one of his inspirations. “We like his aggression in the contact area, and he’s a skilled lineout operator as well.

1 NEWS Super Rugby preseason looks a little different depending on where you are in the country and this year the Highlanders have taken it rural.

“He’s just willing. He offers himself to carry and tackle. He finished the season really well for Bay of Plenty and grew his game to a point where he was one of the one of their better players.

“That says a lot for a young guy. We see a big future for him. He's a guy that we will try to grow over the next few years.”

Broughton’s been on the radar for the Highlanders for a few years. He represented the Chiefs under-20s as they won the inaugural Super Rugby under-20s competition last year, and he repeated that success as co-captain of the Barbarians in this year’s tournament.

Ironically, one of his standout moments for the Barbarians this year involved an overhead kick – a la Lima Sopoaga – in a set-piece move against the Highlanders under-20s. That licence to play is one reason the loose forward sees his future in the No 8 jersey as opposed to No 6.

Hagen Hopkins/GETTY Nikora Broughton, third from left in middle row, among the class of 2023 Super Rugby Pacific ‘rookies’ last month.

“The Barbarians gave us a good opportunity to express ourselves a little bit more out of structure and give a little bit of flair,” he said. “I enjoyed doing that.

“I’m starting to prefer No 8 at the moment just like getting my hands on the ball at the back of the scrum. There’s no better feeling really.”

Broughton’s opportunities will grow at the Highlanders in the coming years, with Shannon Frizell set to depart in 2024.

Dermody is trying to build a hungry, fit squad and Broughton – who came third among the Highlanders forwards in their Bronco test last month – fits the bill.

“It’s definitely a step up,” Broughton said of Highlanders training. “It's definitely harder.

“But it's been good getting around the boys and learning all this new stuff and new trainings and pushing my body. It’s been bloody awesome.”