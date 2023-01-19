Chiefs confirm former All Black Ross Filipo as new assistant coach for Super Rugby Pacific

Ross Filipo has joined the Chiefs as an assistant coach.

The Chiefs have named former All Black Ross Filipo as their new assistant coach for Super Rugby Pacific.

Filipo will also retain his role as Waikato coach for the NPC.

The four-test All Blacks lock joins head coach Clayton McMillan, with new addition Paul Feeney, David Hill, Roger Randle (attack) and Nick White (scrum) also as assistants.

Feeney’s appointment was confirmed alongside Filipo’s on Thursday, completing their coaching line-up for the new season.

Warren Gatland left the coaching team last month because of his return to the Wales job.

Filipo began coaching professionally in Japan in 2017 after ending his playing career.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Warren Gatland has a proven record in international rugby.

The 43-year-old’s first coaching role in New Zealand was with Waikato as an assistant in 2020 before he became head coach in 2021.

The Mooloos won the NPC title in his first season in charge, although the Auckland-based teams couldn’t finish that year’s competition because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Filipo, who played four tests and one match for the All Blacks from 2007-08, won four Super Rugby titles (three with the Crusaders and one with the Chiefs) as a player in a career that started with Marlborough 2001 in the old second division of the NPC.

After rising through the ranks with Wellington, the Crusaders and the All Blacks, Filipo went overseas to play in England and France, coached in Japan, and also played twice for Coca-Cola Red Sparks in Japan’s Top League.

Head coach McMillan said Filipo’s primary focus would be on their lineout and forward play.

“Ross has impressed with his work at Waikato and is fully deserving of an opportunity to coach at Super Rugby level,” McMillan said in a statement.

“His playing experience as a lock obviously helps, but his attention to detail and ability to build strong relationships is what I’m sure will help accelerate the growth of our young pack.”

As for Feeney, who has worked for Auckland, the Blues and Stormers throughout his 25 years of coaching around the world, McMillan said he would be looking after their transition attack and kicking strategies.

CHIEFS/SUPPLIED New Chiefs assistant coach Paul Feeney

Feeney has also coached in France, Japan, Fiji and Kenya and joined the Chiefs last November.

“Paul is a highly experienced coach who will add a lot of value to the group. He looks at the game differently and is prepared to challenge conventional thinking,” McMillan said in a statement.

The Chiefs start their season in Christchurch on February 24 against the Crusaders, the defending champions.

It will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal when the Crusaders knocked the Chiefs out of the playoffs with a 20-7 victory.