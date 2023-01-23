Highlanders sign former England No 10 Freddie Burns for Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby preseason looks a little different depending on where you are in the country and this year the Highlanders have taken it rural.

The Highlanders have landed five-cap England No 10 Freddie Burns from English champions Leicester after a recommendation for new coaching mentor Chris Boyd.

Burns, 32, has joined for Super Rugby Pacific as an injury replacement after the Highlanders lost young prop Luca Inch for the season and he will compete with Mitch Hunt, Marty Banks and Cam Millar for game time at No 10.

Burns, who played the All Blacks three times during his short test career, kicked the winning drop goal in the English Premiership final against Saracens last year and comes recommended by Boyd, who spent the past four years in the UK with Northampton.

“We can’t call [Boyd] a fan because Northampton and Leicester are pretty fierce rivals, but he’s well aware of his strengths,” Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

“He’s a very good game manager with a pretty sound kicking game and he's played international rugby as well, so he’s got a fair level of experience he can impart onto our boys.”

Dermody hopes to welcome Burns to the Deep South before their final preseason game against Moana Pasifika, with the final immigration and visa details to be ticked off.

Burns will need time to settle in but his arrival is being viewed as part-competition, part insurance policy for the current group of No 10s.

Dermody is desperate to avoid a repeat of last year when Sam Gilbert and Vilimoni Koroi were used as No 10 options.

Tony Marshall/Getty Images Freddie Burns of Leicester Tigers dives in to score their second try against Worcester Warriors last year.

Although Hunt is progressing well, he hasn’t played since last May, while Millar and Banks – who is currently returning from a groin issue – are the opposite ends of their careers.

Dermody said he sat down with his current No 10s to explain his rationale for bringing in Burns – with Hunt aware for months that it was a possibility.

“I actually talked to Mitch mid-NPC just to say that potentially we're going to look for someone else to take the pressure off,” Dermody said. “So we weren't put in a position where I guess both parties felt like we had to rush Mitch back in.

“Mitch is in a great place. He’s come back after Christmas full of confidence and ready to go, and we've had some pretty good contact sessions. He’s progressing well, but as we know it only takes one instance [of injury], and then it would be a shame to put those under guys under pressure.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Freddie Burns passes the ball against the All Blacks at Eden Park in 2014.

The approach also signals that the Highlanders will take a gradual approach with 20-year-old No 10 Millar, who has only one NPC campaign under his belt.

“It takes the pressure off Cam so we're not put in position where we have to use him week-in, week-out as a first-year player,” Dermody said.

“I sat down with Cam a couple of weeks ago, just to let him know that this might be happening.

“He took it in his stride. He’s seeing this as a real opportunity to learn off somebody else who's had different experiences.”

In a statement, Burns said he couldn’t wait to test himself in the southern hemisphere.

“As a young lad I grew up watching Super Rugby in the early hours of morning,” he said.

“To have the opportunity to represent such a prestigious club as the Highlanders in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season is a huge honour. I look forward to getting started and adding to the group both on and off the field.”

Burns was part of the England’s famous 38-21 win against the All Blacks at Twickenham in 2012, and also started in two tests in England’s three-test tour of New Zealand in 2014.

His game time at Leicester this season has been limited by the arrival of Springboks No 10 Handre Pollard.

Argentinian fullback Martin Bogado has already joined the Highlanders in preseason training, giving the squad something of an international feel this year.