Highlanders' new English signing shows New Zealand's thinning depth at No 10

Otere Black won Super Rugby Trans Tasman with the Blues and then left for Japan.

ANALYSIS: There is every chance that former England No 10 Freddie Burns will turn out to be a solid signing for the Highlanders this year.

The 32-year-old, five-test former international has played at a high level for more than a decade, and by all accounts is a good character who will contribute strongly on and off the field.

But his recruitment is a further sign that the depth at No 10 in New Zealand isn’t what it was – and that’s before Richie Mo’unga, probably Beauden Barrett and possibly Damian McKenzie depart on overseas deals next year.

It’s a supply and demand issue, with the greatest stress coming from the demand side.

READ MORE:

* Highlanders sign former England No 10 Freddie Burns for Super Rugby Pacific

* Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks exit creates chance for Stephen Perofeta to fill test No 10 void

* All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga signs with Japanese club Toshiba on three-year deal from 2024

* Super Rugby Pacific: Five New Zealand and Moana Pasifika squads revealed



For example, the Highlanders have young playmakers Cam Millar (already contracted at Super Rugby), Ajay Faleafaga and Finn Hurley coming through, all of whom have represented either New Zealand under 20s or under-19s, so the supply is there.

But mid-tier New Zealand operators such as Otere Black, Tom Taylor and Kaleb Trask are all playing in Japan, joining a broader group that includes but is certainly not restricted to Lachlan Boshier, Jacob Pierce, Tom Sanders, TJ Faiane, Vince Aso, Tevita Li and Bryn Hall. Over time, these exits really hurt.

Depth at No 10 in New Zealand is an issue at every franchise to varying degrees. Richie Mo’unga is well ahead of the next best at the Crusaders, Fergus Burke, and third option Taha Kemara, a 19-year-old from Waikato, is clearly a project player.

1 NEWS Super Rugby preseason looks a little different depending on where you are in the country and this year the Highlanders have taken it rural.

In the event of an injury to Mo’unga, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them play David Havili at No 10.

The Hurricanes have Brent Cameron and the largely unproven Aidan Morgan, who was supplanted by the now departed Jackson Garden-Bachop at the pointy end of Wellington’s successful NPC campaign last year.

The Chiefs are in better shape, with McKenzie, Bryn Gatland, Josh Ioane and Rivez Reihana on the books, while the Blues have Barrett, Stephen Perofeta and Harry Plummer.

Overall, the picture is patchy and overseas clubs will no doubt be keeping on eye on the likes of Gatland and Ioane after the Rugby World Cup, further depleting the stocks.

There is no easy answer to this. While New Zealand has always been resigned to losing a certain number of players, the demand from Japan and to a lesser degree from Major League Rugby in the US is relentless.

The addition of Moana Pasifika has added to the challenges. In the past, a player like the excellent Waikato No10/No 12 D'Angelo Leuila – tough and skilful – might have been on the Highlanders’ radar.

At 26, he’s now in the best years of his career, but Moana Pasifika have smartly tied him up (and Manu Samoa will reap the benefits too).

Super Rugby will survive. The clubs will work harder and smarter to identify and lock down their future playmakers. But unless the Japanese clubs put away the chequebooks, Burns may not be the last overseas playmaker to land in New Zealand.