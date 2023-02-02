Highlanders chair Peter Kean says 'slimmed down' world club championship is set for 2025

Highlanders chair Peter Kean has increased his share of the Dunedin club and believes the world club championship is likely to start in a “slimmed down” format in 2025, offering a boost to Super Rugby clubs after the Covid years and the disruptive stoush between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia.

Kean boosted his ownership slice when Christchurch-based management consultant Warren Goddard decided to sell his shares before Christmas for family reasons. Kean lifted his share to 29% of the Highlanders, with the remainder owned by Sydney-based director Ray Burke (29%), Shane Drummond (29%) and the Highlanders region provincial unions (13%).

It means the Highlanders are starting a new era, with a new ownership structure, new coach, new coaching support crew and new captain, and Kean said they were “in a good spot” despite the challenges of the past few years.

“We've come out pretty good,” Kean said. “There's been a pretty disciplined approach to the profit and loss and also to the balance sheet.

“No one came through unscathed, none of the Super clubs.

“We had a bit of a hiccup with the uncertainty of the format of Super Rugby going forward, so there was a bit of a reluctance for a while from some sponsors and a bit of reluctance from club members and ticket holders to sign up when New Zealand Rugby and Australia were having that back and forth, but things have bounced back.”

Kean is a former NZ Rugby board member who has therefore been on both sides of the fence when it comes to Super Rugby, which is trying to find its feet again after the exit of the South African sides.

Kean believes losing South Africa was a blow, as their sides “hardened up” New Zealand players, but he is confident that New Zealand and Australia have taken the first steps to giving the competition the structure it needs.

BBC RADIO LEICESTER Former England rugby player Freddie Burns had tears in his eye after reading an emotional letter from a Leicester Tigers fan before Burns' move to the Highlanders in New Zealand.

Longer term, he believes Super Rugby may eventually be spun out of NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia to stand up on its own and do its own broadcasting deals, or least enjoy greater “autonomy” than it does at present.

“We've got the relationship [with NZ Rugby] where we can bring ideas to the table and they’re not just kicked to touch, they’re being discussed,” he said. “I think Super Rugby can be run better, but the bones are there and we’re getting good dialogue with NZ Rugby.”

One development that is clearly attractive to the Super Rugby clubs is the concept of a world club championship, and Kean said that it could be stood up by 2025.

“The world club championship...that's pretty much been resolved and we will probably have a slimmed down version of it in 2025 and then the full version in 2028 and 2032,” he said.

“That was held up through those Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby negotiations. It’s still to be finalised but it'll be the top four or six from our comp playing the top four or six from the northern hemisphere.”

The goal for the Highlanders is to be in that top four or six by 2024 or 2025, and a realistic Kean says it will “probably” will take a year or so before the rebuild in Dunedin starts to turn them from underdogs into contenders.

Lock Fabian Holland and No 10 Cam Millar are leading the charge of about 10 younger players whom Kean says have already signed up or are in the process of signing full Highlanders contracts.

With most of them having already represented the New Zealand under-20 sides, the expectation is that they’ll deliver the goods in Super Rugby as they mature.

Nonetheless, Kean wants to see an immediate improvement in results this year after a tricky 2022.

“I got blessed with a few things but one wasn’t being patient,” he said. “I have been called impetuous.

“...we really want to do better than we did last year, so that's the first thing for the year and then keep building.”