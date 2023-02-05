15-Love: Hurricanes coach backs young star to crack All Blacks as a fullback

Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love is tackled by Lukas Ripley of the Rebels during last season's Super Rugby Pacific.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland loves nothing more than when his players get selected in the All Blacks, especially the first-timers.

Heading into the new Super Rugby Pacific season, Holland said the Hurricanes management have set themselves the goal of getting as many new players into the All Blacks set-up as possible.

Holland believed there were three or four knocking on the door, including promising playmaker Ruben Love.

Helping his cause, the 21-year-old is set for a consistent run at fullback with Jordie Barrett being retained as a second-five, a move Holland insisted was not influenced by the All Blacks, but one that should please Ian Foster and co nonetheless.

Wearing the No 15 jersey, Love was one of the stars of Wellington’s NPC title-winning campaign last year.

He scored six tries, including one in the final as the Lions snapped their 22-year championship drought.

Call-ups to the Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV teams suggest Love is not far away from a maiden All Blacks call-up, and Holland is backing him to make the jump in a World Cup year.

“He had a pretty special season for the Lions at 15, Rubes,” Holland said.

The Hurricanes captain is heading into his final Super Rugby season before taking up a sabbatical in Japan and sandwiched between all that is a rather important tournament in France.

“The time and space thing was awesome for him and we saw how effective he is with ball in hand.

“We take a lot of satisfaction in players being selected as All Blacks, especially the bolters who haven’t had a look in before.

“Behind the scenes we have a drive as a management to get as many people into that All Blacks set-up, and hopefully there’s more than Rubes as we reckon we could have three or four bolters.

“It’s up to us to play some good footy and to win some footy so they get those rewards.”

Barring injuries, Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga will be certainties for the World Cup, but there is still room for a utility who can slide between first-five and fullback.

In recent years, that role has been filled by Damian McKenzie and Stephen Perofeta.

Love and fellow 21-year-old Aidan Morgan split minutes at first-five for the Hurricanes last season but the 2016 champions have brought in a more experienced option in that position by recruiting former Crusader and one-test AB Brett Cameron.

With Jordie Barrett wearing No 12, the door is open for Love to stake his claim at fullback, where he will have Josh Moorby for competition.

On Barrett sticking to second-five, Holland said: “We’ll play him at 12, I’m expecting him to play some good footy and it will be up to Fossie and the crew to decide what to do with him.”