Former Māori All Black captain Tim Bateman turns children's author with Fruit Salad Series

Tim Bateman has drawn on his experiences from 17 years of pro rugby to pen books helping kids cope with challenging emotions.

Former Crusaders and Hurricanes midfielder Tim Bateman says key lessons learned from his own anxieties as a professional rugby player have helped him pen two children’s books.

The 35-year-old former Māori All Blacks captain has teamed up with Stuff cartoonist Jeff Bell - his second cousin - to produce The Sad Banana and The Lonely Lemon.

They are the first in a four-part Fruit Salad Series, published by David Bateman Ltd. The next two titles will be The Angry Apple and The Worried Watermelon.

Fruity characters have been deployed because, Bateman says, “fruit is something everyone can see or feel’’.

Bateman said during a RNZ interview on Wednesday that he had “always enjoyed writing’’ and his greatest hope was that “fathers, mothers and teachers will read the books’’ to children and start a conversation around how to deal with challenging emotions.

Bowie the sad banana struggles to see positives, according to the book’s blurb, but, helped by his mum, he “searches for something to help him turn his frown upside down’’.

The Lonely Lemon’s blurb says Lulu is “worried she won’t fit in at school’’ and “can’t imagine making friends’’, and “needs help to step outside her comfort zone’’.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tim Bateman played pro rugby for 17 years but has also studied law and now runs two wellness centres with his wife and has just launched a new career as a children’s author.

Greymouth-born Bateman played professional rugby for 17 years, including nine seasons in Japan. He completed a law degree while playing Super Rugby but retired last year to spend more time with his two teenage daughters, support his wife Laura, who has multiple sclerosis and run their two wellness centre businesses in Christchurch.

Bateman (Ngāi Tahu) who won 14 caps for the Māori All Blacks and captained them on a 2013 tour, was a rugby high achiever, but he admitted to RNZ Nine to Noon host Katherine Ryan that he suffered self-doubt when he first joined the Crusaders in 2006.

“I walked into that team and I really did feel like a bit of an imposter, seeing guys like Reuben Thorne, Greg Somerville, Chris Jack, Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, guys I’d looked up to for so long period of time, and here I am 18-years-old and knowing there were certain things I wasn’t very good at.’’

Supplied/David Bateman Ltd The Sad Banana book written by ex-rugby player Tim Bateman and illustrated by Jeff Bell.

Now, 17 years later, Bateman says, he is “constantly chucking myself outside my comfort zone. This is a case in point, writing a children’s book.’’

Bateman said he had learnt from his rugby and business experiences and through Laura’s health journey that “ultimately, what it all boils down to is the ability for people to maximise the moment in front of them.

“All we have is the one moment right now. Anything we are thinking about previously or anything we are thinking about to come is all outside our control.

Stuff The Lonely Lemon, another book in the Fruit Salad Series, by Tim Bateman and Jeff Bell.

He said “the crux of everything I do right now is to try and help people to maximise that moment”.

By writing children stories he was hoping “to share some of those same ideas in a fun, engaging way’’.