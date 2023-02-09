Highlanders rookie Cameron Millar shuts out pressure as expectation levels rise

New Highlanders No 10 Cameron Millar looks on before the Otago-Hawke’s Bay match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, last August.

Cameron Millar isn’t paying too much attention to the anticipation levels his name is generating among the rugby community in the Deep South.

The 20-year playmaker is about to embark on his first year with the Highlanders, and even measured coach Clarke Dermody is putting it out there that he has “a big future with the club”.

Millar also represented the New Zealand under-20s last year and then took the Otago No 10 jersey off Josh Ioane in last year’s NPC.

The Southlander’s progress has convinced the Highlanders they have an outstanding prospect on their hands, but Millar appears to have an old head on young shoulders to deal with the hype.

“You're obviously aware of it, but I don't really feel too much pressure,” Millar said. “I’m just working with ‘Derms’ [Dermody], and they are just slowly progressing all of us.

“It's been really good. I'm just enjoying it. To be honest, I haven't really noticed the outside noise. I’m just enjoying the moment.”

You can’t blame the Highlanders faithful for craving renewal in Dunedin after a lean 2022. Millar, lock Fabian Holland, flanker Sean Withy, prop Saula Mau and up to 10 others coming through the system represent that renewal, and most of them are local players.

Dermody must bring them through that group at the right pace. Millar will play 40 minutes against the Crusaders in their Farmlands Cup trial in Weston on Friday, but his Super Rugby season may largely be spent sitting behind Mitch Hunt and Freddie Burns.

Millar accepts there are parts of his game he must improve – specifically his running game. He is already well known for his outstanding goalkicking, but knows that the difference between a decent NPC No 10 and a Super Rugby No 10 is that ability to threaten the line.

Encouragingly for Highlanders fans, Millar already has the pace for it. “I'm definitely not the quickest but I'm up there,” he said of the pecking order among the Highlanders backs. “I'm probably top five or six.

“I have been working on it the running game]. It's nice to get a wee bit bigger as well, and that probably helps with my confidence running into those bigger boys.

“I’ve been spending a bit more time – obviously still lots of time on my kicking – but adding in that running game. It's taking a bit of time but I’m just trying to get better each day.

“Adding more to your game is going to keep defences honest, and they can't just drift off me.”

Dermody has realistic expectations of what Millar produces in the first 40 minutes of the trial against the Crusaders on Friday, describing it as “a bit of free hit” against a side stacked with Super Rugby experience and a couple of returning All Blacks.

But Millar should be helped by the fact that he’s already been through two Super Rugby preseasons as part of New Zealand Rugby’s player development planning.

Young players signed to National Development Contracts – those identified early as good enough to play for the New Zealand under-20s – spend the preseason and parts of the Super Rugby season with their ‘home’ Super Rugby clubs.

It’s the sort of strong initiative that NZ Rugby does well and arguably doesn’t do well enough to promote, but Millar said the experience was invaluable.

“I think that's why that's good – I've already had that previous experience last year getting to know everyone and I feel like once you get to know people off the field it translates to on the field,” Millar said.

“I feel a lot more comfortable bossing those boys around, and not so out of place, I guess as a young first-five.”