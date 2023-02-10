Highlanders hooker Jack Taylor upstages Crusaders' All Blacks with brilliant late try

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u of the Highlanders charges forward during the Super Rugby trial match for the 2023 Farmlands Cup between the Crusaders and the Highlanders at Valley Rugby Club.

At Weston Park, North Otago: Highlanders 35 (Scott Gregory, Jonah Lowe, Sean Withy, Jack Taylor (2) tries, Cam Millar con, Mitch Hunt 4 con) Crusaders 33 (Pepesana Patafilo, Jack Goodhue, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Louie Chapman tries; Fergus Burke 3 con, Taha Kemara con) . HT: 6-27

Remember the name Jack Taylor.

The young Highlanders hooker scored two second-half tries – the second a classic from a 50-metre run – to give the southerners a morale-boosting win against the Crusaders on Friday.

With 90 seconds remaining, Taylor exploded onto an offload from Josh Dickson, kicked ahead, beat the covering defence and dotted down to win the game. It brought the crowd to its feet in Weston, after an entertaining hit-out that was literally and figuratively a game of two halves.

Until that point, the story of the afternoon had been the successful returns of All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody after long injury layoffs, while No 8 Christian Lio-Willie – a former Highlander – and winger Pepesana Patafilo picked up tries to suggest that the Crusaders have again come up trumps in the player market.

In a game played in two halves between two separate teams, the Crusaders owned the first but were second best in the second.

Mitch Hunt played for the second 40 minutes – and immediately sparked the Highlanders attack – while Jona Nareki and Pari Pari Parkinson also made their returns to Highlanders colours.

The Crusaders unleashed their strongest lineup in the first half and predictably made their superiority count as the half wore on.

The Highlanders dominated the early stages, setting up camp inside the Crusaders 22m, but they encountered some typically staunch defence from the Super Rugby champions.

However, both sides were guilty of handling errors as the early-season rust was evident.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jack Goodhue scores for the Crusaders against the Highlanders at Valley Rugby Club on Friday.

Halfback Kemara Hauiti-Parapara was busy around the ruck but Highlanders No 10 Cam Millar found out how quickly space can close down at this level.

By contrast, the Crusaders scored with their first incursion into the Highlanders’ half, with new recruit Patafilo finishing off a sweeping movement that featured a lovely switch of play by Willi Heinz and a nicely weighted kick by Macca Springer.

All Black Goodhue then marked his return with a try under the sticks from a well worked lineout move. The classy No 13 needed a second attempt to regather a pass close to the line, but his instincts looked sharp after a long layoff.

Moody was solid in the scrum and made a strong carry in the leadup to the Crusaders’ third try to Lio-Willie. He departed after 30 minutes of work.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Christian Lio-Willie powers over for the Crusaders inthe first half against the Highlanders.

The tide turned in the second half when the Highlanders rolled on some of the bigger guns, including a backline that looked close to full strength, save for Aaron Smith at No 9 and possibly Fetuli Paea at No 13.

Hunt gave their attack more width, although he also benefitted from better go-forward ball from his pack.

Nareki was a menace on both sides of the ball, winning turnovers and beating defenders with his footwork.

The Crusaders defence was again full of heart, but their less experienced campaigners dropped off a touch in terms of intensity.

The big moment

Goodhue’s try in the first half was a popular try among his team-mates – and understandably so. The No 13 looms as a key player for the Crusaders and All Blacks if he can put together a run of games this year.

MVP

The 36-year-old Willi Heinz is definitely in the veteran stage of his career, but the halfback was very sharp in the first half, frequently making good decisions around the ruck. However, Highlanders hooker Taylor gets the nod for his set-piece excellence and explosive running. Nareki was also strong.

The big picture

Both sides could claim to be pleased ahead of their second and final trials next week. With English import Freddie Burns an interested spectator on Friday, the Highlanders may feel that the picture at No 10 is looking up.