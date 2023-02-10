Chiefs score tries aplenty in 48-7 preseason win over Moana Pasifika

Pita Gus Sowakula scored one of the Chiefs’ tries in their preseason win over Moana Pasifika.

At Mt Smart Stadium No 4, Auckland: Moana Pasifika 7, Chiefs 48. HT: 0-26

The Chiefs were able to get a comfortable victory over Moana Pasifika on an outer field at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday, winning 48-7.

These teams met last year for their first preseason games, with the Chiefs winning 61-7 on that occasion.

So while the scoreline was marginally better from a Moana Pasifika point of view, it did show they’ve still got some catching up to do over the remainder of the preseason, before the real stuff begins.

However, this was a preseason match and one of the main purposes of it was to give everyone a run and while the results of these games are meaningless, the coach of the team that wins, always has a bigger smile than the losing coach.

“It was a good little first hit out,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said at the end of the game.

“We’ve come out of it with no significant injuries, so that’s probably the most pleasing aspect.

“Win or lose, what you’re trying to find out at this stage of the season is with some of the stuff you’ve been working on, you want to see evidence that it worked.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Samipeni Finau got the scoring underway in game played over four 20-minute quarters.

“There was some stuff we saw there today, around the breakdown. We were pretty physical and accurate there.

“We’re looking to kick the ball a bit more this year and I think we did that. It’s an opportunity to find out where you’re at with your game and we’ll make some shifts over the next two weeks to hit the ground running when the real business starts.”

Certainly, Moana Pasifika are a far better team than they were this time last year and at times they were challenged the Chiefs, but their coach Aaron Mauger says there are some key learning they’ll take from this.

“It was good to get started, I thought the Chiefs were outstanding,” Mauger said.

“Probably a couple of lessons around the collision, their intensity at the collision was really good and also their patience.

“We had opportunities to build pressure and weren’t quite patient enough, the guys got a bit excited and that was probably the two key things that came out of it.

“In the second half we started to build some pressure, we controlled that last 10 minutes of the game and showed our game.

“A couple of guys really stepped up,” he added.

“Danny Toala and Neria Fomai stepped up and led the charge there, we just needed a bit more of that, to be more direct at times and create space.

“The Chiefs were direct, created space, created quick ball and then the opportunities came.”

Samipeni Finau scored the opening try just before the first quarter of rugby ended, catching a looping pass from Damian McKenzie.

It was a 20-minute period that the Chiefs just about edged, although Moana Pasifika weren’t without attacking opportunities of their own, even though both teams were guilty of making errors, which is probably expected at this time of the year.

McKenzie also set up the Chiefs’ second try, feeding the ball to Etene Nanai-Seturo, who made a mazy run over the try line.

Later in the quarter Pita Gus Sowakula came off the back of the scrum close to Moana Pasifika’s line for the Chiefs’ next try.

Moana Pasifika turned the ball over under the Chiefs’ post just before the half ended and when the ball went to winger Liam Coombes-Fabling he had the space in front of him to make an 80m run for the try.

The Chiefs scored two more tries in the third quarter before Toala finally scored Moana Pasifika’s first try, but the Chiefs scored two more tries before the game was over.