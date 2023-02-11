Crusaders coach Scott Robertson ends trying week on a positive note as All Blacks return

Coaches Scott Robertson and Clarke Dermody were both satisfied for similar reasons after the Highlanders’ 35-33 win against the Crusaders in their first preseason hitout on Friday.

Crusaders Joe Moody and Jack Goodhue, and Highlanders Pari Pari Parkinson, Mitch Hunt and Jona Nareki have not played a lot of rugby for various reasons over the past 18 months, but the quintet got through between 30-50 minutes of work in Weston, North Otago, much to the pleasure of the men in charge.

“They were awesome,” Robertson said afterwards of his All Blacks duo. “They’ve both had big knee injuries. They both went out and came in playing well, and they didn’t feel anything.”

Robertson was back to his ebullient self after a ticking off from New Zealand Rugby following comments he made on Wednesday about the All Blacks coaching role.

Clearly, some sharp words have been directed his way in recent days but the sight of Goodhue scoring a try and Moody getting through some hard yards left him with a smile on his face.

“Jack is such a great defensive player,” he said when quizzed whether Goodhue would be used at No 12 or No 13 this year.

“He’s got that Conrad Smith-ability to make those reads and make the right tackles. He just understands the game. No 13 is probably his best position, so it will be a hell of a competition [for that spot].”

Dermody was pleased to “sneak a win” from a situation which the Highlanders made a habit of turning into a loss last year, but a clean bill of health was always the priority before next weekend’s second trial against Moana Pasifika.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Scott Robertson looks on before the Super Rugby trial match for the 2023 Farmlands Cup between the Crusaders and the Highlanders at Valley Rugby Club on Friday.

“They all got through what they needed to,” Dermody said of Parkinson, Hunt and Nareki.

“Jona actually played a bit longer than he was meant to because Mosese Dawai had to rush off to the birth of his first child yesterday, so [Nareki and Jonah Lowe] split that first half together.

“That's why we ended up taking Jona off at the end. He was getting a cramp towards the end, but that was more precautionary than anything.”

The return of Hunt was particularly telling for the Highlanders. He hasn’t played a game of rugby since last May after dealing with lingering concussion issues, but he immediately lifted the Highlanders as an attacking force in the second half.

“He's been training fully with us for pretty much the whole preseason, so it's just a matter of getting through a game,” Dermody said. “He took some pretty good contact, so it was cool to see him come through that still have a smile on his face at the end of the game.”

It was impossible to wipe that smile of Hunt’s face afterwards. Following that collision with Richard Kahui last year, Hunt has had to overcome some self-doubts, but he played like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

“I think the 40 minutes is the perfect amount of time just to get the body back in,” he said. “It was really nice.

“You can just go out and play and enjoy yourself a wee bit and especially in my case it was just about going out, getting back into the swing of things and finding a bit of rhythm. I had a great time.”

Robertson still had a win of sorts to celebrate. Christian Lio-Willie, lured from Highlanders country to join the Crusaders this year, looked powerful in the No 8 jersey and Robertson revealed that “an early call” to offer him a contract had been key to getting him to Christchurch.

“He can carry, he can hit,” Robertson said. “He’s grown his skills. He was superb in the lineout today. He’s a great athlete.”