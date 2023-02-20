Super Rugby season preview: Highlanders look sharper out wide but depth issues remain

Ahead of the start of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday, Stuff is assessing the prospects of the six New Zealand-based clubs. First up are the Highlanders, who finished eighth in last year’s competition.

New head coach, new captain, new ownership structure and a revamped coaching setup with Chris Boyd as a mentor.

The Highlanders have started the traditional post-Rugby World Cup rebuild one year ahead of schedule, and as with all construction projects it’ll take time for the finished project to take shape.

But there are signs that the Highlanders can be immediately more competitive after a disappointing 2022, when they scraped into eighth place on the back of four wins against Moana Pasifika, the Fijian Drua, the Reds and the Force.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific burning questions: Can anyone unseat the mighty Crusaders?

* Highlanders land Kendrick Lynn from top French role as coaching rebuild continues

* Folau Fakatava returns as Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 33-24 in trial match

* Super Rugby: All Black Aaron Smith to miss Highlanders' first two games on extended break

* Aaron Smith's legacy assured as Highlanders plan for life without All Blacks great



Clarke Dermody is the new man in charge, replacing Tony Brown, and his mood ahead of the season is cautiously optimistic after getting through the preseason without the multiple injury setbacks that have hurt the Highlanders in recent years.

The big difference from last year is out wide. Jona Nareki is back after missing 2022 due to an ACL injury, and Jonah Lowe has shifted south from the Chiefs. Both are proven Super Rugby finishers and will give the Highlanders the X-factor on the edge they were lacking last year.

Sam Gilbert brings physical presence and ball-playing ability to No 15 jersey – and will start the season as the No 1 goalkicker – while Connor Garden-Bachop and tall Argentine Martin Bogado are also decent options across the back three.

Up front, the forwards will be well coached under new pack mentor Tom Donnelly – especially at the lineout and maul.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport New recruit Jonah Lowe and fullback Sam Gilbert will have key roles for the Highlanders this year.

Any combination of Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson and promising newcomer Fabian Holland looks competitive at lock, while the first-choice back row of Shannon Frizell, new skipper Billy Harmon and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u is excellent.

Destructive prop Ethan de Groot returned a personal best in fitness testing at the recent All Blacks camp, while the maturing Saula Ma’u looks like he is ready to keep Jermaine Ainsley honest at tighthead.

The big question mark concerns depth, particularly at No 10. The Highlanders desperately need Mitch Hunt to stay fit and well at No 10, and to be pushed by English recruit Freddie Burns.

Hunt had a tough year in 2022, and the Highlanders suffered as a result. If he goes down again, the Highlanders will be asking a lot of Burns, rookie Cam Millar and veteran Marty Banks.

James Allan/Getty Images The Highlanders have recruited Freddie Burns from Leicester to provide experience and competition in the No 10 jersey.

At this stage of the rebuild, the southerners simply don’t have the depth to cope with a bad run of injuries in a number of positions. When you get into the Highlanders’ third or fourth choices in some positions, the gap between them and the Crusaders or Blues becomes starkly apparent.

Success, therefore, looks different for the Highlanders than the other New Zealand teams. A top four finish would be an overachievement, but collecting a few wins in the Kiwi derbies and simply improving on last year’s eighth-placed finish would be enough to show they are heading towards better times in the years to come.

SQUAD

Forwards: Ethan de Groot (Southland), Daniel Lienert-Brown (Canterbury), *Luca Inch (Tasman), Jermaine Ainsley (Otago), Ayden Johnstone (Waikato), Jeff Thwaites (Bay of Plenty), Saula Ma’u (Otago), Andrew Makalio (Tasman), Rhys Marshall (Waikato), Leni Apisai (Auckland), Josh Dickson (Otago), Fabian Holland (Otago), Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman), Max Hicks (Tasman), Will Tucker (Otago), Shannon Frizell (Tasman), James Lentjes (Otago), Sean Withy (Otago), Billy Harmon (Canterbury, captain), Marino Mikaele Tu’u (Hawke’s Bay), Hugh Renton (Tasman), Nikora Broughton (Bay of Plenty).

Backs: Aaron Smith (Manawatū), Folau Fakatava (Hawke’s Bay), James Arscott (Otago), Mitch Hunt (Tasman), Marty Banks (Southland), Cam Millar (Otago), Freddie Burns (England), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Otago), Fetuli Paea (Tasman), Scott Gregory (Southland), Josh Timu (Otago), Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay), Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington), Sam Gilbert (Otago), Mosese Dawai (Waikato), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago), Jona Nareki (Otago), Martin Bogado (Argentina)

Ins: Jonah Lowe (Chiefs), Fabian Holland (Otago), Freddie Burns (Leicester), Martin Bogado (Bayonne), Will Tucker (Otago), James Arscott (Otago), Nikora Broughton (Bay of Plenty), Leni Apisai (Auckland), Luca Inch (Tasman)

Outs: Liam Coltman (France), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Chiefs), Kayne Hammington (Japan), Ngantungane (Chiefs), Patelesio Tomkinson (Wales), Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Chiefs), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders), Sam Caird, Josh Hohneck, Gareth Evans

*ruled out for season due to injury

TAB odds: $17