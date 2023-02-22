Super Rugby Pacific preview: Can Damian McKenzie magic break Chiefs' drought?

Damian McKenzie was a serial match-winner for the Chiefs in his last Super season in 2021.

Ahead of the start of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday, Stuff is assessing the prospects of the six New Zealand-based clubs. In our third instalment, it’s the Chiefs, who were semifinalists in last year’s competition.

They have the longest title drought of the Kiwi sides, but finally with some star performers back together, the Chiefs could rightly be buoyed by their prospects of rediscovering success in 2023.

Nine seasons have passed since the Hamilton-based club last got their hands on silverware – their 2013 triumph which come on the back of their memorable maiden crown in 2012.

And after the Highlanders’ success in 2015, the Hurricanes’ in 2016, then the Crusaders’ procession and even the Blues’ trans-Tasman victory in 2021, the wait for their team to be back atop the podium has been a long time coming for those in Chiefs country.

Since their miserable 2020 campaign under Warren Gatland, they have gone close the past two seasons under Clayton McMillan, though despite being in good positions in a Super Rugby Aotearoa final in 2021 and a Super Rugby Pacific semifinal in 2022, both times they ended up on the losing side in Christchurch.

This time around, there’s a feeling they should be better for those near misses, and well-placed to deliver on expectations, aided by having some key personnel back on deck together.

That is highlighted by the return of mercurial playmaker Damian McKenzie, who skipped last season to play in Japan. The Chiefs also played 2020 and 2021 without Brodie Retallick (Japan), while in 2019 Sam Cane returned later in the piece following a broken neck, after McKenzie had been ruled out with a knee injury.

You have to therefore go back to 2018 for the last time that trio took the park together in a Chiefs jersey.

Add in fellow experienced internationals Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown, along with the rapid ascent of Samisoni Taukei’aho to somewhere near enough to world’s best hooker, and the nucleus is strong, even despite two All Blacks in Angus Ta’avao (neck) and Quinn Tupaea (knee) missing the campaign through injury, and another in Josh Lord (knee) the first half dozen or so rounds.

Ta’avao’s replacement should carry some intrigue, coming in the form of 34-year-old 24-test (2016-2021) Ireland international John Ryan, as the Chiefs look to shore up the other side of a scrum which has had looseheads Aidan Ross and Ollie Norris flourish in recent seasons.

The squad’s locking depth looks the best in New Zealand, thanks to the recruitment of Manaaki Selby-Rickit from the Highlanders, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi is set to be utilised more at No 6 in a loose forwards unit where Cane, Luke Jacobson and Pita Gus Sowakula will all have various points to prove ahead of the World Cup.

In the backline, McKenzie’s return will immediately have opposition defences nervous. The 40-test All Black and 95-game Chief will likely see time at both first-five and fullback, and will be a key strike weapon with ball in hand, and potentially also off the tee, having become a serial match-winner in that fashion in his last campaign in 2021.

McMillan won’t be short of quality playmaking options at his disposal, with Bryn Gatland having put together a fine 2022 season, and one-test All Black Josh Ioane having also impressed before injury, while promising halfback Cortez Ratima should get more minutes to feed them considering Waikato team-mate Xavier Roe (shoulder) has been scratched.

Tupaea’s injury robs the Chiefs of their one-two All Blacks midfield punch, but Rameka Poihipi showed real potential last season, and Alex Nankivell will be primed for one more strong campaign before jetting off to Munster.

Out wide, Shaun Stevenson has a big year ahead after returning from a knee injury and firing for the Māori All Blacks, North Harbour and All Blacks XV, then turning down the overtures of master league coach Wayne Bennett, while rookie Fijian flyer Peniasi Malimali will be one to look out for after shining for Counties Manukau.

The Chiefs have also welcomed two new additions in their coaching ranks in 2023, with the departure of director of rugby Warren Gatland to Wales seeing Ross Filipo (forwards) and Paul Feeney (transition, kicking) come in to join Roger Randle (attack), David Hill (defence) and Nick White (scrum) as McMillan’s assistants.

AT A GLANCE

CHIEFS 2023 SQUAD

Forwards: George Dyer, Atu Moli, Ollie Norris, Jared Proffit, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao (replaced by John Ryan), Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrone Thompson, Josh Lord, Laghlan McWhannell, Brodie Retallick, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Sam Cane (cc), Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Pita Gus Sowakula.

Backs: Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe (replaced by Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi), Brad Weber, Bryn Gatland, Josh Ioane, Rivez Reihana, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Quinn Tupaea (to be replaced by Lalomilo Lalomilo or Daniel Rona), Gideon Wrampling, Damian McKenzie, Peniasi Malimali, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Ngatungane Punivai, Shaun Stevenson.

Ins (contracted players): George Dyer, Jared Proffit, John Ryan, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Damian McKenzie, Peniasi Malimali, Ngatungane Punivai.

Outs (contracted or took the park in 2022): Josh Bartlett, Sione Mafileo, Reuben O’Neill, Solomone Tukuafu, Hamilton Burr, Mitchell Brown, Tom Florence, Kaleb Trask, Jonah Lowe, Chase Tiatia, Inga Finau.

TAB odds: $4.50