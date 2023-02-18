Injured All Black TJ Perenara determined to play a part in Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara is aiming to be back before the Super Rugby Pacific season is over.

TJ Perenara was straight on the phone to one of his Hurricanes teammates when he ruptured his Achilles on the All Blacks’ end of year tour.

Prop Owen Franks had suffered the same injury after signing for the Hurricanes and despite being ruled out of the entire Super Rugby Pacific season last year, the former All Black defied his initial prognosis and made his ‘Canes debut against Fijian Drua in round 12.

Perenara was expected to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming Super Rugby campaign after sustaining the long-term injury in the All Blacks’ dramatic 25-all draw with England at Twickenham in late October.

But the 80-test halfback is doing everything he can to be back playing for his beloved Hurricanes before the season ends, so he can push his case for World Cup selection.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks XV tour fuels Highlanders No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u in push for black jersey

* Super Rugby coaches back All Blacks' plans for Jordie Barrett, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

* 'Fozzie indicated he enjoyed me playing there': Jordie Barrett eyes All Blacks No 12 jersey



He has the support of Franks, who went through the same journey 12 months ago.

“He’s been awesome,” Perenara said. “I messaged him the day I ruptured it.

“I was in the changing room in Twickenham and I got it confirmed that it was an Achilles rupture. I told my family, I told my boys and that, and then I was like Owey has just done this and he came back pretty quickly, I need to find out what he did.

“He’s been awesome throughout the whole process. To be with him every day here, he’s the ultimate professional, he’s unbelievable how he carries himself, so to be able to learn from him and what he did [has been awesome].

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images TJ Perenara has been able to pick the brain of teammate Owen Franks who went through the same journey last year.

“I’ve come up against hurdles in the rehab ... and he’s been such an open book, and he wants me to get back just as much as I want to get back, so it’s awesome to have him on my team.”

Told he would be out for up to nine months, Perenara has already made significant strides in his recovery.

He has been out of his moon boot for three weeks now and is almost at the point where he can walk what he would consider “normally”.

He hopes to be running in a few weeks.

To help him get through the painstaking rehabilitation, the ultra-competitive Perenara has used articles that said he would miss the entire Super Rugby Pacific season as motivation to get back on the park sooner.

In his mind, there is no doubt that he will feature for the Hurricanes this year.

“For me, seeing those targets gives me something to compete against,” he said.

1 NEWS The Hurricanes captain is heading into his final Super Rugby season before taking up a sabbatical in Japan and sandwiched between all that is a rather important tournament in France.

“When you’ve been in the game 10 to 12 years, competing every day to try and win and be better, at the moment I don’t have a game I’m preparing for so that’s my competition. It’s something to beat and something to work towards.

“I definitely want to play for the Hurricanes this year and I’d like to get a decent chunk of the year as well.

“If I can have an impact on this team and help us get to where we want to go it would be really cool and that’s definitely the goal for me.

“It’s definitely a realistic target. The medical staff won’t say you will definitely be back because it can lead to disappointment but we’re hitting stepping stones that suggest I will be back within the Super Rugby season.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll get to another stepping stone that will take me longer than I should. Hopefully it doesn’t but it might, so we’re careful about putting an end date on it, but I’m really confident I’ll be back playing and having an impact in Super Rugby this year.”

The long-term injury was a brutal blow for the 31-year-old after working his way back into the All Blacks squad after playing a starring role for Wellington during the NPC, helping his province win the Ranfurly Shield and the overall title.

Perenara was originally omitted from the squad for the end of year tour, but after Folau Fakatava went down with a torn ACL, Perenara and All Blacks XV teammate Brad Weber were both promoted into the top team at varying stages.

After an impressive cameo against Scotland in his comeback test, it was Perenara who was given the nod to back up Aaron Smith in the year-ending clash against England.

But in a cruel twist of fate, Perenara ruptured his Achilles tendon when he went chasing after a kick.

Perenara first thought Hoskins Sotutu had kicked him in the back of the leg. Then reality struck – he had ruptured his Achilles.

Getty Images TJ Perenara receives treatment after rupturing his Achilles against England last year.

“It felt like someone had kicked me in the leg. I looked around and Hosks was the guy who was there. I was like ‘what did you do that for?’ and he looked at me like ‘I didn’t do anything.’

“So I knew straight away [it was my Achilles]. It didn’t really hurt but everything I had heard about an Achilles rupture is that it feels like you get kicked in the back of the leg and no one is there.

“So my mind went there straight away. I was like, I’ve done my Achilles. When I went to get up and walk, there wasn’t pain but there was nothing. There was no power in my foot.

“Everything is going through your mind at that moment. I worked to get back to where I was and bang you get injured.

“But it’s been a cool journey since, I’ve learnt a lot about myself and I look forward to getting back out there at some point.”

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Jamie Tout says the Upper Hutt Campus of Innovation and Sport is world-class.

Although it has tested him mentally, Perenara’s rehabilitation has been aided by the Hurricanes’ move to the state-of-the-art NZCIS training facility in Upper Hutt, where he has access to everything he needs including antigravity treadmills.

He said he spends five hours there most mornings.

“It doesn’t make you achieve goals but it definitely helps. It gives you every opportunity to put yourself in a position to [recover quicker].

“We’ve got an Alter G machine, which is a treadmill that can take your body weight so you can build confidence through walking, single leg calf raises and running.

“I’ll start at 40% of my body weight and slowly progress as my mind gets more confident, and that can only help.

“The pools, they have a treadmill and there’s an area where I can do plyo [plyometrics] and walk up stairs, and again it just builds confidence.”

Perenara said playing at the Rugby World Cup, and winning it, was the big goal he was working towards as he continues his comeback from the worst injury of his career. But first he must learn to run again.

“Getting back on the field and having an impact in this environment is a massive goal for me but I’d be lying if I said a Rugby World Cup, and winning a Rugby World Cup, isn’t part of that.”