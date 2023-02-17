Hurricanes pip Crusaders late as defending champs complete winless Super Rugby pre-season

At Levin Domain, Levin: Hurricanes 31 (Du’Plessis Kirifi 40’, Asafo Aumua 56’, Matt Whaanga 63’, Cam Roigard 65’, Brayden Iose 72’ tries, Jordie Barrett, Harry Godfrey 2 con) Crusaders 26 (Cullen Grace 5’, Fergus Burke 7’, 13’, Melani Nanai 53’ tries, Burke 3 con). HT: 7-21.

The six-time defending champion Crusaders will head into the new Super Rugby Pacific season on the back of a winless pre-season but coach Scott Robertson didn’t seem too concerned after coughing up another decent lead to lose 31-26 to the Hurricanes in Levin.

Robertson’s men were cruising at 21-0 up after blowing away the Hurricanes with three tries inside the first 13 minutes on Friday, two of which were scored by back-up first-five Fergus Burke.

But in similar scenes to their 35-33 defeat to the Highlanders last weekend, where they held a comfortable 27-6 advantage at halftime, the Crusaders once again let a big lead slip.

The Hurricanes ran in four second-half tries to overpower the Crusaders after recovering from an error-ridden start.

Brayden Iose’s 72nd minute effort after sustained pressure on the Crusaders’ line completed the comeback after substitutes Asafo Aumua, Matt Whaanga and Cam Roigard injected spark off the bench and swung the game in the Hurricanes’ favour.

”It was two different teams and two different games in some ways with the amount of players that came off,” said Robertson, referencing the heavy rotation.

”The Hurricanes did a great job, took a couple of opportunities at the end there but it was a hell of a game, a great spectacle. It was a beautiful day.

”[The most important thing is] we’ve come out healthy and that’s a win.”

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Reed Prinsep suffered an injury for the Hurricanes (file photo).

The same can’t be said for the opposition. The win came at a cost for the Hurricanes with flanker Reed Prinsep limping off with an Achilles injury and lock Justin Sangster dislocating his thumb.

Despite the injury concerns, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland was delighted by the way his team finished the match, scoring four unanswered tries.

“We were pretty disappointed with our accuracy in the first half. We created a lot but weren’t calm enough to finish off the opportunities we created,” Holland said.

”When we created those opportunities in the second half we were calm enough to know when to finish and had patience.

“There will be a good bit of learning there for us but it’s been a good couple of hit-ours to send us to Townsville.”

With first-fives Brett Cameron (calf) and Ruben Love (groin) sidelined with injuries that will see them miss the opening rounds of the new season, Aidan Morgan and Harry Godfrey shared the playmaking duties for the Hurricanes.

Morgan struggled with his kicking game but he came close to setting up a try right before halftime after arcing around the Crusaders backline and tiptoeing down the sideline, only for his final pass to be intercepted by Burke, who impressed in a losing effort.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Fergus Burke impressed his Crusaders coach (file photo).

Withdrawn with his team well ahead, Burke provided a glimpse into the future with star first-five Richie Mo’unga set to depart for Japan next year.

The 23-year-old scored two tries in a 16-point haul, including a thrilling chip and chase after the Crusaders pounced on a wayward no-look pass from Jordie Barrett.

Burke also set up a try for new signing Melani Nanai early in the second half, launching a wide ball out that saw his right winger run through untouched.

“I thought he was exceptional and guided us really well,” Robertson said.

“He’s improving with game time. When you’ve got a player like Richie [in front of you] you’re limited by minutes but every time he’s had an opportunity he’s taken it.”

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor was taken off after just 19 minutes after landing awkwardly on his shoulder but Robertson said that was just a precaution. “It was just a stinger from my understanding and it’s come right.”