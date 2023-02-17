Highlanders land Kendrick Lynn from top French role as coaching rebuild continues

Kendrick Lynn in action for the Highlanders against the Crusaders at Carisbrook in 2011.

The Highlanders have secured one of New Zealand’s rising coaching talents as their rebuild continues.

Kendrick Lynn, the former Southland and Highlanders midfielder/outside back, will join the Highlanders in 2024 on a three-year deal after making an impressive start to his coaching career in France.

Lynn, 40, is in his first year as head coach of Lyon, and has guided them to third place in the Top 14 this year, an achievement that was not lost on the Highlanders as they build a team around Clarke Dermody.

“We are delighted to be able to include Kenny in our coaching mix for 2024 and beyond,” said Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark in a statement. “His credentials as a former player and his European experiences make him a welcome addition to our talented coaching group.

“We’ve been tracking his progress as a coach over the last few years and the feedback has always been very positive. Great to welcome a former Highlander back into the fold.”

Lynn made 36 appearances for the Highlanders between 2009-2012 and played 61 times for Southland before making his way to Lyon.

He was a player at Lyon from 2014-2016 before moving into coaching, and over the past seven seasons has worked in both attack and defence.

Lynn, who has three young children with wife Bec, said he was delighted to be returning to the Deep South.

"After nine years living in France I'm excited to bring home what I have learnt to the Highlanders,” he said in a statement.

“I look forward to using my experiences coaching in the Top 14 and European competitions to add another dimension to what the Highlanders already do so well and to continuing the work in place to grow the potential within the group and ultimately win championships.

“I can't wait to re-connect with the people of the region and get amongst everything that awesome place has to offer."

Lynn is one of a number of young New Zealand coaches turning heads in the northern hemisphere. Nick Evans, another former Highlander, is currently coaching England’s attack after impressing with Harlequins.

As result, New Zealand Rugby also welcomed Lynn’s return.

“It’s always pleasing to see New Zealanders return home to continue to give back to the game and that’s certainly the case with Kendrick who has already made a significant contribution as a player before heading offshore,” said NZ Rugby general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum.

“His experience overseas, both as a player and coach, will be an asset to New Zealand rugby, and I’m sure he’ll receive a warm welcome from Highlanders fans as he returns to his roots to coach at his former club.”

It’s yet to be determined where Lynn will fit into the Highlanders’ coaching setup. Englishman Richard Whiffin is running the attack this year, while Dave Dillon is in charged of the defence.

Dermody said Lynn’s rugby IQ stood out as a player and wasn’t surprised to see his progress in France.

“Some players stand out for their rugby knowledge and Kenny was a smart player and has obviously carried that rugby insight into his coaching career,” Dermody said in a statement.

“I would describe him as a genuine sort of a guy and I know he will work hard with the players to make them better and in essence that’s what I want my coaches to be all about.”

Lynn will return to New Zealand later in the year at the completion of the French Top 14 competition