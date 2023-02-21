Super Rugby Pacific preview: Settled Hurricanes aim to send stalwart out in style

Ahead of the start of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday, Stuff is assessing the prospects of the six New Zealand-based clubs. Up today are the Hurricanes who finished fifth in last year’s competition.

Do it for Dane.

The Hurricanes will have no shortage of motivation as the men from the capital look to improve on last year’s fifth placing and win just their second Super Rugby title.

Club stalwart Dane Coles has announced that this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season will be his 15th and final for the Hurricanes before hanging up his boots.

Although there was little fanfare when the veteran hooker revealed he would be calling time on his career after this year’s Rugby World Cup – no media opportunity followed the early morning press release, as would usually be the case in most other sports – Coles has been an integral member of the Hurricanes since his debut in 2009 and his teammates will be determined to send the loyal servant out in style.

Coles was captain the year the Hurricanes won their only Super Rugby title in 2016 and he has never played for anyone else at Super Rugby level with all 110 of his appearances coming in yellow and black.

Current captain and star All Black Ardie Savea is also off at the end of the season. He will be back in 2025 after signing a lucrative short-term deal in Japan for next year only but the Hurricanes be eager to make the most of the services of New Zealand’s best player while they still have him.

The Hurricanes were New Zealand’s fourth-best team last year. They finished fifth overall behind the Blues, Crusaders, Chiefs and Brumbies and were then dumped out of the quarterfinals by the Brumbies, Australia’s top side.

They showed they could compete with the best for the most part, beating top qualifiers the Blues by one point in round two and pushing the eventual champion Crusaders close in their second meeting before losing by just three points.

Simon Watts/Getty Images Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles, left, celebrates with former teammate Beauden Barrett after winning the 2016 final.

However, there were a couple of costly slip-ups along the way that saw them miss out on a top-four spot and they cannot afford any more of those if they are to mount a serious challenge for the title in 2023.

They were one of only two teams to lose to newcomers Moana Pasifika, who finished at the bottom of the pile in their first season, and they also fell to the Western Force, another team that failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

A reason for Hurricanes fans to be optimistic about their team’s prospects this year is squad stability.

Coach Jason Holland has kept changes to a minimum in his fourth season at the helm, freshening up a well-rounded team featuring a good mix of youth and experience with the additions of just a few players while managing to avoid any major losses.

First-five has been a problem position for the Hurricanes ever since Beauden Barrett left for the Blues but they have strengthened their playmaking stocks by recruiting one-test All Black and former Crusaders back-up Brett Cameron.

The 26-year-old, fresh off a season in Japan, will offer a steady alternative to young guns Aidan Morgan and Ruben Love, though Cameron and Love will miss the early rounds of the new season through injury.

Of the other new faces in the squad, dynamic loose forward Peter Lakai and classy centre Riley Higgins will be two to keep an eye on after helping Wellington claim the Ranfurly Shield and win the NPC last year.

They are among a whopping 15 players from Wellington’s championship winning squad, and will be hoping to translate that provincial success onto the Super stage after bursting onto the scene last year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Young Hurricanes loosie Peter Lakai tries to fend off Blues’ counterpart Anton Segner during their pre-season clash.

The Hurricanes will once again rely heavily on key All Blacks Savea and Jordie Barrett, with Barrett set for an extended run at second-five, while up front former All Blacks prop Owen Franks feels like a new signing after he missed most of last season with an Achilles rupture.

A concern for the ‘Canes is that they have been hit hard by injuries heading into the new campaign, particularly in the all-important 9-10 roles.

They will be without star halfback TJ Perenara for at least most of the season after he ruptured his Achilles while playing for the All Blacks, leaving Cam Roigard, Jamie Booth and Logan Henry to deputise, though the ultra-competitive Perenara is doing everything he can to be back ahead of schedule.

In Cameron and Love’s absence, Holland will have to lean heavily on 21-year-old first-five Morgan – a back-up for Wellington in the NPC final – to guide them as the Hurricanes try to navigate a tricky start.

They open the season away to the Reds and the Rebels, and if they want to be a top-four team then those are two games they must win.

The Hurricanes won just two of their first six games last season and spent the rest of the season playing catch up.

Hurricanes 2023 squad

Forwards: Xavier Numia (Wellington), Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawke's Bay), Pasilio Tosi (Bay of Plenty), Tyrel Lomax (Tasman), Owen Franks (Canterbury), Tevita Mafileo (Bay of Plenty), Asafo Aumua (Wellington), Dane Coles (Wellington), Jacob Devery (Hawke’s Bay), James Blackwell (Wellington), Dominic Bird (Wellington), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke's Bay), Justin Sangster (Bay of Plenty), Caleb Delany (Wellington), Devan Flanders (Hawke's Bay), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury), TK Howden (Manawatū), Brayden Iose (Manawatū), Du’Plessis Kirifi (Wellington), Tyler Laubscher (Manawatū), Ardie Savea (Wellington), Peter Lakai (Wellington).

Backs: TJ Perenara (Wellington), Cam Roigard (Counties Manukau), Jamie Booth (North Harbour), Aidan Morgan (Wellington), Brett Cameron (Manawatū), Jordie Barrett (Taranaki), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Wellington), Riley Higgins (Wellington), Billy Proctor (Wellington), Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato), Salesi Rayasi (Auckland), Julian Savea (Wellington), Kini Naholo (Taranaki), Dan Sinkinson (Waikato), Ruben Love (Wellington), Josh Moorby (Northland).

Ins: Cameron (Japan), Higgins, Lakai, Naholo (Crusaders), Sinkinson.

Outs: Scott Scrafton (Italy), Jackson Garden-Bachop (Japan), Pepesana Patafilo (Crusaders), Wes Goosen (Scotland).

TAB odds: $7