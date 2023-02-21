'Not going to be defined by if I made the All Blacks': Alex Nankivell on Munster move

This year will be Alex Nankivell’s last in Chiefs colours before he heads off to Irish club Munster.

When Alex Nankivell was selected in the All Blacks XV squad last October, it wasn’t all jubilation and relief about being a big step closer to realising a boyhood dream.

In fact, making the second-tier national side only brought more anguish to the decision on his future.

Four months on and the Chiefs midfielder has made the call to ditch his big All Blacks ambition and head to Irish club Munster later this year. And he admits he wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to represent Ireland down the track.

But for the 26-year-old who had won five caps for the Māori All Blacks since 2019, getting himself on the All Blacks’ selectors’ radar with those end-of-year games against Ireland A and the Barbarians had him agonising over whether to indeed look at options overseas.

“I made that team and I was thinking, ‘Oh s... what do I do now’,” he admitted, as he prepares for one final Super Rugby Pacific campaign. “But I feel like I’ve made the right decision.

“You put everything into perspective, going into the World Cup year, with the midfielders they’ve [the All Blacks] got, they’re not going to probably change a whole lot.

“And the depth that we’ve got in this country is pretty awesome, there’s probably six or seven guys in front of me that have played in the All Blacks and are all awesome players and have done a really good job at that level.

“I still obviously had dreams of being an All Black, but, at the end of the day when I finish playing rugby, my career’s not going to be defined by if I made the All Blacks, it’s probably going to be about my life experience and the people that I’ve met. So that was a big part of it, too.”

In six seasons at the Chiefs, Nankivell has amassed 58 caps and been one of the unsung heroes. His reliability and versatility went to a new level last year, starting every game bar the one he wasn’t selected for, not only across both second-five and centre, but also in both wing spots. And he stood out with his displays.

But something had to give.

“Last year I was pretty close, but there were a couple of things in my game that probably let me down, which was fair enough,” he said. “But I’ve definitely been given enough opportunity to make the All Blacks. If you’re not good enough you’re not good enough.”

So, with the timing feeling right, Nankivell got his agent to pursue offshore offers.

“It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do as part of my career, go overseas, there’s so much opportunity for us as rugby players over there these days,” he said.

And the money’s pretty decent, too, right?

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Alex Nankivell has been a consistent performer for the Chiefs, but has given up on his All Blacks dream.

“Yeah, of course it is,” he admitted. “And that’s a part of it, too, but it’s not the main thing. You try to put all these things together to make a decision ... I don’t want to just go there and cash a cheque, I’m too competitive.

“You’ve got a short period of time to make the most of the opportunity to make some money while your body can still play rugby, so you’ve got to do it at some stage, I reckon.”

There were all sorts of offers from all parts of the world to consider, with Nankivell landing on a two-year deal, through to July 2025, with Munster.

And while he’s seen former Tasman and Chiefs team-mate, and former house-mate, James Lowe, along with the likes of fellow Kiwis Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park now running around for Ireland, the thought of doing the same wasn’t, initially, at least, in Nankivell’s thinking, particularly with World Rugby’s residency rules having now increased from three to five years.

“It genuinely didn’t cross my mind about playing international footy, besides trying to crack the ABs,” he said. “It depends how I’m shaping up at 31 and if I end up staying there past the two years, that’s a bit too far in the future for me to know that, five years is quite a long time. But who knows, I wouldn’t say no.”

Unsure whether he’ll be jetting off before or after another NPC campaign for Tasman, who he has won two titles with, Nankivell is now determined to bow out on a high by claiming some silverware with the Chiefs, who get their campaign underway against the Crusaders on Friday night in Christchurch, where he also has plenty of school-mates to catch up with.

“I think we’ve been building pretty nicely the last few years, the squad’s been together for a while, we’ve got some good players added to the group this year, so if we can control what we can control, prepare properly and what not, then we’ve got a pretty good chance,” he said of their title prospects.

“It’s pretty cool to play the champions round one and really see where you’re at first-up, so it’s an awesome challenge for us, and the boys are pretty excited to go down there and give them a crack on their home turf.”