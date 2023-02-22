The 61-game streak the Chiefs will break in Super Rugby Pacific opener v Crusaders

Damian McKenzie feels the pain of the 2018 quarterfinal defeat to the Hurricanes – the last Chiefs game where he linked with Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane.

Damian McKenzie will start at first-five in his return to Super Rugby Pacific, as the Chiefs finally get the band back together in 2023.

With the 40-test All Blacks playmaker back after playing in Japan last season, it gives the Hamilton-based club a long-awaited reunion of a trio of stars, as they hunt a first title in 10 years.

Friday night’s opening-round contest against the Crusaders in Christchurch will be the first time in 62 Chiefs games, and just the second in the last 71, that McKenzie and fellow All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane – three of the club’s five-most-capped current players – will have played alongside one another.

With Retallick having been absent for the 2021 and 2020 campaigns due to a sabbatical in Japan, and co-captain Cane returning from a broken neck in the 2019 season only after McKenzie had suffered an ACL knee injury, you have to go all the way back to the 2018 quarterfinal defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington to find the last time the three suited up together.

That will be some 1680 days between drinks for the three senior statesmen, who have a combined 347 Chiefs caps between them, and coupled with Brad Weber (110 caps) and Anton Lienert-Brown (98), will provide Clayton McMillan with some much-needed experience from the off.

“It’s nice, but the real challenge is keeping them out there, eh,” the coach noted of having three of his biggest guns reunited.

“So we’re going to need an ounce of luck, and we’re going to need the injury ghosts to stay away. It plays a massive part, if you can have the bulk of your experienced players out on the field for the duration of the competition, it’s going to help significantly.

“So I’ll be more happy when I still see them there in a few weeks, and then in a few months’ time.”

Having flitted between first-five and fullback since Aaron Cruden’s departure in 2017, McKenzie banked time at No 10 for Waikato and the All Blacks XV last year, but McMillan was reluctant to endorse him as the Chiefs’ season-long man there.

“Nah, nah, nah, you guys know what the deal is,” he said.

“He can play both positions, and we’ve got two other blokes [Bryn Gatland and Josh Ioane] who are pretty good as well. So they’ll get their time, Damian gets first lick at it ... he gets an opportunity really off the back of a pretty impressive 40 minutes against the Blues last week, where I thought he challenged the line and he created opportunities for other people. And we’ve had some success against the Crusaders with him at 10.

“Bryn [left out of Friday’s 23] was awesome for us last year, he didn’t start the first game but he ended up finishing it [the season, as the starting No 10]. And while we don’t want to be chopping and changing in the early part of the season, we certainly want to give them all an opportunity to stake a claim to be a regular in the matchday 23, and the only way you can do that is by putting them out there in the first couple of rounds.”

The backline also features the return of 47-cap Chief Solomon Alaimalo on the right wing, the 27-year-old having last represented the club in 2020 prior to joining the Highlanders, but playing just two games for them before taking an extended period out of the game due to mental health issues.

He isn’t part of the 38-man contracted squad but with Emoni Narawa sick and Ngane Punivai copping an injury in an internal hitout, a chance has come quickly.

”I’m rapt for Solly, because it’s well-documented that he’s had a few challenges, and he really wanted to come back here, because it’s a place where he is comfortable,” McMillan said.

“We just think, if ever we were going to give him an opportunity to get back out there in the Chiefs jersey, then this is a good opportunity to do it.”

Up front, McMillan has a starting pack featuring seven All Blacks, and has opted to revert Pita Gus Sowakula to No 6, having not swayed from his initial thinking that Luke Jacobson’s best position is at the back of the scrum.

And with Atu Moli having picked up a shoulder niggle against the Blues, John Ryan – the replacement for the scratched Angus Ta’avao – is set to be thrust into the fray off the bench, the 24-cap Irish international having only linked with the team last Friday.

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Tauklei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.