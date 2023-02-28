Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Chiefs make massive early statement

ANALYSIS: Talk about a cat being thrown amongst the pigeons first-up.

Super Rugby Pacific 2023 is up and running and, for the neutrals at least, it was just what the doctor ordered to kick off the competition.

Not only were the new law variations an immediate hit to speed up proceedings and enhance the spectacle, but the Chiefs’ 31-10 upset win over the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night was the icing on top.

Seeing the perennial champs – gunning for their seventh consecutive title-winning season – cough up five competition points at home is akin to seeing Kane Williamson play a loose drive outside off-stump.

READ MORE:

* Return of All Black Sam Whitelock could help Crusaders rebound from loss to Chiefs

* Eddie Jones appoints ex-NRL great as Wallabies' new defence coach

* Blues wing Mark Telea takes the 'twists and turns' to taste Super Rugby Pacific success



Scott Robertson had never lost a season-opener as Crusaders coach, so, in this farewell tour, there is some unfamiliar territory for the potential next All Blacks mentor to navigate.

There is so much class and experience in his squad that they will sure enough be right up there at the pointy end, but it has immediately made for some intrigue going into this weekend’s Super Round in Melbourne.

Here’s Stuff’s first power rankings edition of the season, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank all 12 teams.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Chiefs produced a brilliant first-up effort with a big win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

1. CHIEFS (1-0)

Clayton McMillan couldn’t have asked for a more dream start as the Chiefs hunt their first title in 10 years.

With Damian McKenzie, Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick finally reunited, Shaun Stevenson on fire and Josh Ioane sublime off the bench, they overturned a 10-0 deficit to romp to a stunning bonus-point win in Christchurch – the first side to achieve that feat since the Hurricanes in 2016.

With a soft early draw – next facing four sides in last year’s bottom seven – they have the chance to set themselves up very well.

2. BLUES (1-0)

With that 2022 final defeat nagging, the Blues quickly put that disappointment to bed with their 60-20 shellacking of the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Mark Telea wasted no time in further pressing his All Blacks claims with a standout display under the roof and racking up some ridiculous numbers, as his side equalled their highest-ever score on the road.

There’s a big few weeks ahead for the boys in blue, though, with the Brumbies, Hurricanes and Crusaders on the menu.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Debutant Peter Lakai carts it up for the Hurricanes in their win over the Reds in Townsville.

3. HURRICANES (1-0)

The Canes have been slow competition starters in recent years, but that all changed with their 47-13 win over the Reds in Townsville.

A rolling maul penalty try early in the second spell sounded danger, and they piled on the points late, as Asafo Aumua started a big World Cup push with an energetic display after Jason Holland replaced his entire front-row at halftime.

4. BRUMBIES (1-0)

It’s easy to forget just how close the Canberrans were to shaking things up last year – beating the Hurricanes in the quarterfinals then losing by a solitary point against the Blues in the semi.

Expect another well-oiled machine with Stephen Larkham returning to re-take the coaching reigns, and in their 31-25 win over the Waratahs in Sydney they unveiled a star in sevens convert Corey Toole, the winger impressive and scoring on debut.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Michael Hooper gets wrapped up in the Waratahs’ defeat to the Brumbies in Sydney.

5. WARATAHS (0-1)

It’s also easy to forget how competitive the Tahs were last year. Following their record losing run, they finished with an 8-6 record, losing in the quarterfinals, having beaten the Highlanders and shocked the Crusaders.

They then won all the key stats against the Brumbies, besides the scoreboard, in a fairly encouraging start. Angus Bell’s injury is a big concern to their propping depth, though.

6. CRUSADERS (0-1)

Okay, they were first up 21-point losers on home turf, but it was to a decent Chiefs side, who were better than the Crusaders were bad.

They also have Sam Whitelock and Will Jordan to return in a talent-laden squad, but will face a tricky three weeks against the Highlanders in Melbourne, the Drua in Lautoka and the Blues in Auckland.

7. FORCE (1-0)

The Western Australians missed out on the quarterfinals last year after finishing level on points with the Highlanders, and this year need to convert close losses into Ws.

That started in promising fashion, as after a couple of late withdrawals, their pack powered up to turn a 14-point deficit into a 34-27 win over the Rebels in Perth.

8. FIJIAN DRUA (1-0)

A first win on New Zealand soil, now how long until their next?

After a first-up struggle last season, they showed plenty of endeavour in their dramatic 36-34 victory over Moana Pasifika, and will no doubt be a dangerous proposition with all their home games in Fiji this year, as long as they sort their defence out.

9. REDS (0-1)

After trailing just 16-13 at halftime, Brad Thorn’s men capitulated in a 31-0 second stanza against the Canes.

Worryingly for the coach, who is navigating a season without star prop Taniela Tupou (Achilles), after his side were the most carded team in 2022, there were two yellows in amongst the carnage.

10. HIGHLANDERS (0-1)

With a 4-10 record in 2022 it was a laugh that the Landers were playing finals footy, but such is the competition format.

It threatens to be another struggle for a team bereft of All Blacks, after shipping their most-ever points, and tries, in a home game, as the Blues ran amok.

Now a wounded Crusaders beast awaits.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger embraces with captain Christian Lealiifano following the loss to the Fijian Drua.

11. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-1)

Aaron Mauger would have been enjoying the 19-5 buffer his side built against the Drua, but it turned into despair when Taniela Rakuro streaked away to sink his side.

They did some good stuff up front, but lack quality in their ranks and may struggle to improve much on their debut season.

12. REBELS (0-1)

Highly inconsistent last year, the Rebels had gone into this season on the back foot due to injuries.

And after coughing up a handy lead against the Force, it already looks a long campaign for the Melbourne men.