Ardie Savea apologises for throat-slitting gesture in Hurricanes' 39-33 win

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Hurricanes 39 (Ardie Savea 13’, 28’, Josh Moorby 36’, Salesi Rayasi 65’, Jordie Barrett 78’ tries, Barrett 4 con, 2 pen) Rebels 33 (Brad Wilkin 3’, Lachie Anderson 46’, Carter Gordon 55’, Richard Hardwick 68’, 74’ tries, Gordon, Reece Hodge 3 cons). HT: 24-7

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has apologised for making a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent following a heated exchange during the Hurricanes’ narrow escape against the Melbourne Rebels, saying “there is no excuse” and he “needs to be better”.

Savea scored two tries and set up another for fullback Josh Moorby as the Hurricanes survived a tense final 10 minutes to edge the Rebels 39-33 in a thrilling Super Round fixture at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Jordie Barrett’s 78th minute try ultimately sealed the Hurricanes’ 10th consecutive win over the Rebels after opposition number eight Richard Hardwick made them sweat with two late tries cutting the deficit to just one point.

But despite the joy of securing a second win on the road to start the new Super Rugby Pacific season, the Hurricanes’ win was overshadowed by an ugly incident involving Savea right before halftime.

READ MORE:

* Richie Mo'unga leads Crusaders to victory despite absence of Razor

* Joe Schmidt a potential wild card as NZ Rugby hunts for new All Blacks coach

* Black Ferns prop Amy Rule happy to take 'risk' to play back-to-back Super Rugby competitions



After being singled out by referee James Doleman following a melee involving players from both teams, Savea made a throat-slitting gesture towards Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens and appeared to threaten him as he made his way to the sin bin.

Savea was given 10 minutes on the sidelines for “escalating” the situation, according to referee Doleman, after Dane Coles and lock Josh Canham wrestled on the ground and players from both teams came flooding in.

Savea took it upon himself to remove Rebels first-five Carter Gordon before throwing him to the ground.

Savea initially defended his actions, telling the referee he was just trying to pull Gordon out, but Doleman felt his reaction was excessive and issued the number eight with a yellow card.

Savea was greeted with boos when he returned in the second half and he took it upon himself to apologise immediately after the game.

"I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made,” he told Sky Sport.

“It's just a heat of the moment kinda thing. It's footy. Kids are watching us, we're in the heat of the moment. Usually that's out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and I apologise for that.

“I'm just glad to get the win. The Rebels brought it tonight. Credit to them. They were physical with their forward pack, so something for us to look in the mirror [at].

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi dives over to score a try in the second half.

Savea’s frustration appeared to stem from his yellow card, which he felt was soft.

“It's just normal banter in the game. For me, to get a yellow card for a push and shove, that's just where rugby's going," he added.

“I've got to be better. We're trying to clean up the game. I understand... there's no excuse for me, I've got to be better.”

The Hurricanes were down to 13 men when replacement prop Tevita Mafileo was red-carded, upgraded from a yellow, early in the second half for making contact with an opponent's head during a clean out.

Jason Holland's men took a 16-point lead into halftime after Savea powered over for tries in the 13th and 28th minutes before peeling off the back of a scrum and setting up Moorby for the team’s third.

But the numerical advantage allowed the Rebels back into the game in the second half. They scored twice, through Lachie Anderson and Carter Gordon, before Salesi Rayasi produced a superman dive in the left corner to swing the momentum back in the Hurricanes’ favour.

However, the Rebels continued to throw everything at the Hurricanes, and their pressure was rewarded when Ryan Hardwick crashed over in quick succession.

But the Hurricanes held strong to claim their second scalp on the road in Australia.

The big moment

Savea’s yellow card was a huge turning point as it allowed the Rebels back into the game, even if it seemed unfair to single him out. But some may feel he deserved a harsher punishment for the way he carried on afterwards.

Match rating

9/10. The neutrals in attendance for the second Super Round fixture would have enjoyed that one. A fiery try-fest decided in the 78th minute, what more could you ask for?

MVP

Savea’s behaviour overshadowed what had been a standout performance from the Hurricanes’ star number eight, who had scored two tries and set up another, all before halftime.

The big picture

The Hurricanes achieved a five-year first by beating the Rebels. For the first time since 2018 they have started a Super Rugby season with back-to-back wins. They return home to host the Blues next Saturday.