All Black Anton Lienert-Brown set for short stint on the sidelines because of ankle injury

Anton Lienert-Brown, right, walking in a moon boot next to Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan at training this week.

Super Rugby Pacific: Moana Pasifika v Chiefs. Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne. When: 7pm, Saturday, March 4. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6:45pm.

Anton Lienert-Brown’s 100th Chiefs appearance will be delayed by an injury to his left ankle suffered in their impressive victory last Friday against the Crusaders in round one.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said the 60-test All Blacks midfielder could miss three weeks of Super Rugby Pacific after hobbling off in the second half of the 31-10 win over the defending champions in Christchurch.

It was bad luck for Lienert-Brown in his 99th Chiefs match – his first in Super Rugby since last April after the shoulder injury that ruled him out for six months last year – and looked concerning at the start of a season which finishes with the Rugby World Cup in France.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for week two

* Blues keeping it real in wake of first-up Super Rugby Pacific demolition job

* Super Rugby Pacific: Damian McKenzie writes himself into Chiefs record books



However, the 27-year-old could be in contention again by the end of the month.

“He's walking around in a moon boot, but that's a more precautionary measure,” McMillan said on Thursday.

“This early in the season, with his recent history of injuries, we're taking a conservative approach.”

SKY SPORT Chiefs thump Crusaders after a strong second half, helped by a Crusaders yellow card.

Lienert-Brown returned from his shoulder injury for Waikato in the NPC last October and played four tests for the All Blacks on last year’s northern tour.

McMillan said it would “probably be three weeks” before he could return to play from his ankle problem, so he will miss their Super Round fixture against Moana Pasifika in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Chiefs host the Highlanders and the Rebels in Hamilton the following two rounds, before meeting the Waratahs in Sydney on March 24, when Lienert-Brown could make his comeback.

Rameka Poihipi has replaced Lienert-Brown at second five-eighth and starts with Alex Nankivell at centre against Moana Pasifika.

The Chiefs have made few significant changes to their starting team from round one.

A bruised calf has sidelined prop Aidan Ross this week, promoting Ollie Norris to start at loosehead.

Etene Nanai-Seturo should start on the left wing. He was named there last week but was a late withdrawal because of a hamstring injury suffered in the captain’s run.

Prop Jared Proffit and midfielder Ngatungane Punivai are poised to make their Chiefs debuts off the bench.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-c); Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-c), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Profitt, John Ryan, Laghlan McWhannell, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Ngatungane Punivai.