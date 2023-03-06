Hurricanes off to best start in five years after narrow escape against Rebels

Salesi Rayasi dives over to score in the Hurricanes’ win over the Rebels.

The Hurricanes’ late 39-33 win over the Rebels has been hailed as “gutsy effort” by second-half try-scorer Salesi Rayasi.

When the big left-winger produced a superman dive in the left corner to put the Hurricanes ahead by 13 points with 15 minutes remaining, he thought he had killed off the game.

“I saw the cover defence coming around the corner and I didn’t want to be in two minds and try to step in and get tackled and possibly waste the opportunity.

“Once I got that ball I just tried to pin my ears back, head for the corner and finish accordingly.

“Looking back now I thought that was the nail in the coffin,” Rayasi said.

But Friday’s Super Round fixture at Melbourne's AAMI Park went right to the wire after Rebels number eight Richard Hardwick powered over for two late tries to close the margin to one point.

It was only when flanker Brayden Iose forced a turnover and reserve lock Caleb Delany sliced through the Rebels defence and sent Jordie Barrett in to score with two minutes remaining that the Hurricanes had the game won.

“It’s a good sign for us, an early test of our resilience really. To come over here and play Queensland in Townsville and then the Rebels, it’s definitely not easy,” Rayasi reflected.

SKY SPORT Ardie Savea makes throat-slitting gesture towards Melbourne Rebels halfback.

“It was definitely ugly but we have to take the silver linings. It was a gutsy effort to dig deep and beat a good team like the Rebels.”

After recovering from a poor start, the Hurricanes held a commanding 24-7 lead late in the first half after Ardie Savea scored two tries and set up another for fullback Josh Moorby off a scrum.

But two moments of ill-discipline allowed the Rebels back into the game in the second half.

In the game’s biggest flashpoint, Savea was shown a yellow card for his involvement in a melee, which started when Dane Coles wrestled with Josh Canham.

Savea threw Carter Gordon to the ground and made a throat-slitting gesture at Ryan Louwrens as he made his way to the sin bin, which he later apologised for.

Rayasi said he missed what Savea did as he was tied up defending Coles.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Julian and Ardie Savea tussle with Rebels players during a first half melee.

“I was in the tussle with Colesy, I was just trying to look after that. I had no idea what happened with Ardie but obviously knowing Ardie he would be the first person to apologise.

The Hurricanes played with just 13 men temporarily when reserve prop Tevita Mafileo was red carded less than five minutes after his introduction for making contact to the head of an opponent during a clean out.

With two wins from two, the Hurricanes are off to their best start to in five years but they will need to sharpen up with a much bigger test awaiting this Saturday, against the Blues at Sky Stadium.

“We could have definitely won that game a lot better, it was definitely ugly. But we have to take the silver linings. We defended with 13 men and won crucial turnovers at certain points that shifted the momentum.

“Also, digging deep to beat a home team that wants to break a record, that was positive.

“As I said it’s definitely not easy to beat the Reds up in Townsville and to come down here and face the Rebels in front of a pretty packed out stadium, there’s definitely some positives to take into next week.”