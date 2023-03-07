Super Rugby team of the week: Richie Mo'unga bounces back as Beauden Barrett struggles

ANALYSIS: The likelihood of Richie Mo’unga misfiring two weeks in a row always looked slim against the Highlanders in Melbourne.

That’s how it turned out as Sam Whitelock and Christian Lio-Willie unpicked the Highlanders’ lineout (the southerners lost six throws) and the Crusaders’ backs feasted on the turnover possession.

The All Blacks No 10 debate appears to be over – they invested in Mo’unga last year after the Ireland series – and a more relevant discussion may be about where the Blues play Beauden Barrett.

The latter struggled against the Brumbies on Sunday, and if the Blues are going to unlock the better defences perhaps Stephen Perofeta is the man for the front line.

That would allow Barrett to shift back to fullback, where he is likely to play for the All Blacks, and unlock his peerless ability in broken field running.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): Some defensive lapses but three more tries for the hot fullback as he continues to push for an All Blacks spot.

14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders): Busy performance against the Highlanders as Mark Telea (Blues) struggled to get into the game against the well-drilled Brumbies.

13 Alex Nankivell (Chiefs): Midfield didn’t miss a beat in Anton Lienert-Brown’s absence as the Munster-bound Nankivell continues to impress.

12 David Haviili (Crusaders): Pips Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues) and Romeka Poihipi (Chiefs) due to his significant role in the Crusaders’ turnaround performance against the Highlanders.

11 Salesi Rayasi (Hurricanes): Has looked good against Australian opposition over the past few weeks, although tougher tests await.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga is tackled by Josh Timu and Connor Garden-Bachop in Melbourne.

10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders): Far sharper than last week – although he was allowed to be by the quality of the opposition. Beauden Barrett’s kicking game against the Brumbies was poor.

9 Brad Weber (Chiefs): The early pacesetter among New Zealand halfbacks, although he is being pushed hard by the Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard.

8 Luke Jacobson (Chiefs): It was Ardie Savea by the length of a street until his brain explosion against the Rebels. So, Jacobson’s hefty defensive shift (20 tackles from 21 attempts) wins the day.

7 Sam Cane (Chiefs): Not many people can tackle Moana Pasifika winger Timoci Tavatavanawai, never mind dominate him – but that’s what Cane did in Melbourne.

6 Ethan Blackadder (Crusaders): Tom Robinson (Blues) scored a try for the highlights reel but Blackadder’s hard-nosed shift delivered exactly what the Crusaders needed.

5 Sam Whitelock (Crusaders): It’s a worry for New Zealand rugby that Whitelock and Retallick are so far ahead of other locks in what’s almost certainly going to be their last year as All Blacks.

4 Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs): Stood out with ball in hand in the first half as the men from Hamilton capitalised on Moana Pasifika’s slow start.

3 Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders): Has beaten two All Blacks props at scrum time in the past fortnight – Ofa Tuungafasi and Joe Moody) – and is blameless for the Highlanders’ terrible start.

2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs): Continues to operate at a different level with his tight carries. Indispensable to both of the teams he plays for.

1 Ollie Norris (Chiefs): Solid outing from the youngster, who was busy on both sides of the ball.