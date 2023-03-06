Haka reaction row should have made Ardie Savea think twice about 'throat-slitting' gesture

ANALYSIS: Ardie Savea’s mad-headed moment in Melbourne should ensure no other All Black breaks out a ‘throat-slitting’ gesture in World Cup year.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Hurricanes captain will face the Super Rugby Pacific judiciary on Monday night after being yellow carded for a throat-slitting gesture and a verbal threat to Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens after a melee on Friday night.

He’s on the mat because the match citings commissioner felt his actions merited a red card.

Savea apologised after the match and appeared genuinely contrite.

It beggars belief that an experienced All Black of Savea’s savvy did not understand that ‘throat slitting’ motions polarise the sporting public. Especially after the sensitivities sparked by the All Blacks’ Kapa o Pango haka in its earliest incarnation.

Kapa o Pango included a throat-slitting gesture when first introduced in 2005 for an All Blacks test against the Springboks in Dunedin instead of their traditional Ka Mate haka.

The Springboks were unfazed. Their captain, John Smit, said to “stand there and watch it for the first time was a privilege’’.

But it alarmed some critics. Mick Cleary, writing in London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper denounced it as “unmistakably provocative’’, claiming “Carisbrook is a rugby field not a back-street alley’’.

Kapa o Pango’s composer Derek Lardelli explained at the time that the haka was misunderstood and that the throat-cutting gesture at the end did not symbolise the slaughter of opponents.

“Playing rugby at this level, with this intensity, is the cutting edge of sport,’’ he said. “The players are on the knife edge. They are gladiators in the arena. If they win they are heroes, if they lose they are taken apart.’’

SKY SPORT Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

After further negative media reaction on the 2006 tour to Europe, All Blacks captain Tana Umaga and coach Graham Henry defended the haka and insisted it would stay, although Umaga admitted modifying the ending was “maybe something we’ll look at’’.

Which is exactly what happened.

New Zealand Rugby did what they do best - hold a review - and concluded that the offending gesture did indeed signify the drawing of “hauora, the breath of life into the heart and lungs”, and could continue.

It was used before a Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in 2006 despite a plea by then Wallabies coach John Connolly that “throat-slitting probably doesn’t send a good message”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The All Blacks perform a haka, complete with ‘throat-slitting’ gesture before a Bledisloe Cup test in Christchurch in 2006.

France coach Bernard Laporte also implored the All Blacks in 2006 not to roll it out on their end-of-year tour of France, telling Sunday News that it was “not good for the promotion of our sport’’.

Kapa o Pango was amended in 2007, with the throat-slitting gesture replaced for domestic tests against France and South Africa with the raising of the right arm from the left hip to just above the right shoulder.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The All Blacks perform the modified Kapa O Pango haka before a test in Wales in 2010.

The All Blacks still use the modified Kapa o Pango on special occasions, most notably during the playoffs at the Rugby World Cup.

The throat-slitting gesture did however spark controversy when the Blues included it in a haka before their match against the touring 2017 British and Irish Lions.

Daily Telegraph columnist James Corrigan claimed it should have been dropped and was “ill-timed’’ and “tasteless’’ after a minute’s silence had been held at Eden Park for the victims of a bombing in Manchester and knife attacks in London.

So, the problem is one of perception, as John ‘Knuckles’ Connolly signalled in 2006.

“Young sportsmen these days copy the Wallabies, they copy the All Blacks and I’d hate to think it led to a tragic consequence down the road. As a message that it sends that you’re murdering someone, I’m not sure if that’s a great message.’’

No-one is suggesting Ardie Savea - not a dirty player - had any murderous intent in Melbourne, but his wasn’t a great message in an era where stabbings are commonplace and people are dying in an illegal war in Europe.

At a time when sports face a challenge to recruit and retain junior players, it certainly wasn’t the right signal to send to impressionable youngsters or their parents.