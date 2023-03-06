'Hurting' Highlanders look to returning All Blacks to steady the ship

Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot are all likely to return to Highlanders duties against the Chiefs on Friday as the struggling southerners tap into their experience.

The trio all missed the heavy loss to the Crusaders in Melbourne on Friday, a second substantial defeat in two weeks that has put the Highlanders in an early-season hole.

The way out doesn’t look easy with the in-form Chiefs waiting in Hamilton, and Highlanders assistant coach Dave Dillon said on Monday that the trio would be welcomed back with open arms.

“They've been putting the work in behind the scenes,” Dillon said. “Obviously, ‘Nuggy’ [Smith] hasn't been playing but he has been around the group and has been pretty influential.

“With a player with that experience, it's invaluable.

“He's the most-capped Highlander and...he’s going t bring something special. He's been around the group, and he's been really good around the group, particularly with a lot of young guys.

“If he's running out there on Friday, we'll be looking forward to his influence.”

Smith, Frizell and de Groot should all add something to phase play and the set-piece, although they can’t be expected to carry a side that has been its own worst enemy in the opening two weeks.

After producing some loose offloads against the Blues in the opening week, the Highlanders lost six of their own throws against the Crusaders.

Joe Allison/Getty Images All Blacks No 6 Shannon Frizell charges forward against the Blues.

“We’ve given a lot of ball away, we’ve turned over a lot of ball and against quality sides you just can't do that,” Dillon said.

“There’s been a couple of areas of our game through one reason or another that haven't been where we want them to be, and you can find yourself under the sticks pretty quick.”

However, Dillon indicated that the finger wasn’t solely being pointed as a misfiring set-piece.

“From the defensive point of view...we've leaked points, a high number of points, in the last two games so there are two or three things that we need to really dial down on, and we will do that in the next few days.”

Midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen – one bright spot from the Crusaders loss – urged his teammates to stay in the fight for longer periods against quality opposition such as the Chiefs.

“There’s been a bit of frustration,” he said. “A lot of the boys are gutted.

“But the coaches have been reiterating the little positives that come from the games.

“We just need to find the balance and be able to execute across 80 minutes rather than just being good for 20 minutes. It's just the consistency and being on the whole time rather than just a quarter of the time.”

On the injury front, fullback Sam Gilbert is a chance to play against the Chiefs despite taking a bang on his shoulder against the Crusaders, but winger Jonah Lowe is unlikely to face his former side.

Lowe failed an HIA against the Crusaders and was replaced at halftime, and Dillon said the signs were pointing to Lowe missing at least one game.

“I haven't really caught up with where he's at this morning, but as of yesterday [Sunday] he was still feeling a little bit groggy.”

Lowe’s absence – and that of Jona Nareki – deprives the Highlanders of the two attacking weapons around whom the preseason optimism was built upon, but the goal this week is first and foremost to restore some lost pride.

“We don't go out to put results like that [against the Blues and Crusaders] out on the park and this is obviously a really proud region with a lot of proud history,” Dillon said.

“So, we're hurting but you’ve got learn from it. You've got to move forward and the week comes around pretty quick.”