Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Blues tumble, two Australian sides make big moves

The Brumbies held on for a gritty 25-20 victory over the bumbling Blues in Melbourne.

ANALYSIS: The Blues were bossed in suffering their first loss in a regular season match in more than a year.

Other than last June’s Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Crusaders in Auckland, Sunday’s lacklustre 25-20 loss to the Brumbies in Melbourne was their first since going down 33-32 against the Hurricanes in Dunedin in round two last February.

The Aucklanders then went on a 15-match winning streak through to last year’s Eden Park decider, but it was Scott Robertson’s Crusaders who lifted the trophy again.

There were no second-half points in a dour contest against the gritty Brumbies on the third day of Melbourne’s Super Round.

Coach Leon MacDonald will hope his Blues can bounce back from this defeat in round two as they did last season, although all that matters is winning a first title since 2003 (excluding their victory in the Covid-enforced Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition in 2021).

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Brumbies loose forward Peter Samu attempting to run over Blues halfback Finlay Christie.

Bumps are inevitable in the road towards championships.

Still, losing to the Brumbies was an early setback after thumping the Highlanders 60-20 in Dunedin in round one.

Here are Stuff’s first power rankings after round two, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank all 12 teams.

1 CHIEFS (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Clayton McMillan’s side followed up their opening win against the Crusaders in Christchurch with a dominant 52-29 success over Moana Pasifika, with Rameka Poihipi scoring the fastest try in Super Rugby history, touching down within nine seconds.

The second half was ugly, with the Chiefs receiving three yellow cards after leading 38-3 at half-time, but they were never in danger of losing and host the struggling Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night.

2 BRUMBIES (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

The Canberra side climbs two places after shutting out the Blues for the last 49 minutes in Melbourne to gain some revenge after losing last year’s controversial semifinal 20-19 to the Aucklanders at Eden Park.

There is no doubting that the Brumbies are the strongest Australian team. They host the improved Reds in an intriguing Aussie clash on Saturday night.

3 HURRICANES (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

The Hurricanes remain third after two successive wins in Australia – their latest, 39-33 against the Rebels, was tough against a Melbourne side who threatened to stage a late comeback before their home crowd.

It's the best start for the Canes in five years but a big test awaits in the capital on Saturday night, as they host the Blues and might be without star captain Ardie Savea after he was cited for his throat-slitting gesture.

4 CRUSADERS (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

The defending champions bounced back, as anticipated, by running riot against their southern neighbours in a satisfying 52-15 win and rise two places.

That should blow away some of their cobwebs after their loss to the Chiefs in round one, but a tricky assignment is next, against the Fijian Drua on Saturday afternoon in what should be a hot, hostile and passionate atmosphere in Lautoka.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sevu Reece scoring for the Crusaders in their big win against the Highlanders.

5 WARATAHS (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

The Tahs finished strongly to beat the Drua 46-17 and remain fifth after pushing the Brumbies all the way in round one, albeit losing 31-25 in a tight contest in Sydney.

The most improved team last season – reaching the quarterfinals but losing to the Chiefs – the question is can they get even better in 2023? They return to Melbourne and play the Rebels on Friday night.

6 BLUES (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

It could have been a different story had Rieko Ioane found Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with a pass to break the deadlock in the second half, but he held possession and the chance went begging.

The Blues can respond in the third round’s most anticipated fixture on Saturday – their trip to Wellington to meet the Hurricanes.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Rieko Ioane on the break against the Brumbies.

7 REDS (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

The biggest movers of week two, the Queenslanders are off the bottom and climb five places after scoring 10 tries in a record 71-20 win against the Western Force.

It was the most points the Reds have scored in a Super Rugby match. A real indication of their playoff credentials will come in Canberra against the Brumbies on Saturday.

8 FIJIANA DRUA (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

After opening with a thrilling win over Moana Pasifika, they were level 17-17 with the Waratahs after 56 minutes but collapsed afterwards, losing two players to the sinbin and swiftly conceded 29 unanswered points.

Few teams are as fun to watch as the Drua, who relished the physical battle against the Tahs while playing with an exciting, fast style you might expect. Their first home match against the Crusaders on Saturday is a massive test but should be entertaining nonetheless.

9 REBELS (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

The Rebels have been closely beaten in rounds one and two and pushing the Canes to the brink on Friday suggested they’re no pushovers.

However, consistency has always been one of their big issues. Beating the Waratahs at home on Friday would be a step in the right direction.

10 FORCE (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

Conceding a whopping 71 points against the Reds, after defeating the Rebels 34-27 in Perth in round one, was a major reality check in their first match on the road.

Another home fixture on Saturday night, against Moana Pasifika, looks winnable after dropping three places in round two.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images The Highlanders have made a poor start and travel to Hamilton to face the Chiefs on Friday.

11 HIGHLANDERS (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

The Highlanders are in deep trouble. Conceding 60 points at home in round one was bad. Conceding 52 points the following week is desperate.

Granted, starting the season against two best sides from last season, the Blues and the Crusaders, would be difficult for anyone, but it does not get easier because next are the in-form Chiefs.

12 MOANA PASIFIKA (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 11

Don’t be fooled by the second-half comeback against the Chiefs, a match they lost by 23 points after conceding the fastest try in Super Rugby history with an intercept that Poihipi gladly accepted for his place in the record books.

It’s early days, but a win is needed soon to ease concerns about their season and two matches to come in Australia, against the Force and the Brumbies, will be challenging.