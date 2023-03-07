Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo cops three-week suspension for dangerous play

Sir John Kirwan believes Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea shouldn't face any sanctions after apologising for his throat-slitting gesture.

Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo has been slapped with a three-week suspension after pleading guilty to a dangerous play charge following the team’s Super Rugby Pacific win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Mafileo was issued with a red card, upgraded from the yellow originally shown by referee James Doleman, after connecting with the head of Rebels number eight Richard Hardwick at a ruck as the Hurricanes attempted to ground the ball over the try-line.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute of the 39-33 win at AAMI Park last Friday, just three minutes after Mafileo had been brought on as a second-half substitute, when the Hurricanes were leading 24-7.

With captain and star number eight Ardie Savea already in the sin bin, Mafileo’s withdrawal left the Hurricanes with just 13 players on the field temporarily, and invited the Rebels back into the game.

Mafileo fronted a foul play review committee on Monday, who deemed his act of dangerous play merited a mid-range entry point of a six-week ban due to a World Rugby directive which dictates “any act of foul play which results in contact with the head and/or the neck shall result in at least a mid-range sanction”.

However, after taking into account mitigating factors, including the Mafileo’s clean judicial record and the fact he pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the player’s suspension was slashed in half, to just three weeks.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Hurricanes will be without prop Tevita Mafileo for their next three games.

Mafileo will also undertake a World Rugby coaching course on head contact process as part of his punishment.

The suspension will see Mafileo miss the next three Hurricanes fixtures, against the Blues, Waratahs and Moana Pasifika.

He will be free to return for the round six clash against the Force in Palmerston North on April 2.

Meanwhile, Savea will front a judicial committee hearing on Tuesday that will determine his fate after he was cited for a throat-slitting gesture.