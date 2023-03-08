Ardie Savea accepts ban, expresses remorse to team-mates for throat-slitting gesture

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea knew he made a big mistake by making a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent as soon as he sat down in the sin bin, and has accepted his punishment of a one-match suspension.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland fronted the media on Wednesday, after his star No 8 was issued with a one-week suspension that has ruled him out of Saturday's clash at home to the Blues.

Savea landed himself in hot water after making a throat-slitting gesture towards halfback Ryan Louwrens as he made his way to the sin bin after being yellow-carded during their narrow win over the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park last Friday.

SKY SPORT Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

Holland said not only did Savea apologise during his post-match interviews, but he expressed his remorse when he addressed his team-mates on fulltime.

While Sanzaar’s judiciary committee did not deem the throat-slitting gesture met the threshold for a red card, Savea was issued with a one-game suspension for persistent offending because the incident occurred in the same game as his yellow card.

READ MORE:

* Ardie Savea is not alone: sports stars who've gone rogue with throat-slitting gestures

* Super Rugby Pacific: Ardie Savea cops one-match ban after throat-slitting gesture

* Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo cops three-week suspension for dangerous play

* 'Move on, he's apologised': Former All Blacks weigh in on Ardie Savea controversy

* Ardie Savea cited for throat-slitting gesture in Hurricanes win over Rebels



“He accepted it pretty much straight away. When he was sitting in the sin bin for 10 minutes [he knew] it was something he shouldn’t have done,” Holland said.

“I’m aligned with him on that and to get the one-week sanction is the way it is and we accept it.

“As Ards said after the game he accepted he did something he shouldn’t have done so the one-week is the sanction, and Ardie was sorry and we just have to get on with accepting that and get on with what comes next.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says Savea’s one-week ban won’t count as one of his All Blacks rest weeks.

“Like all of us, you can be a pretty special leader and still make a mistake and that’s what has happened with Ards with a little bit of adrenaline going. I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t make a mistake and that is what has happened with someone who is a great leader and a great inspiration for our boys.”

Holland said the one-week ban will not count as one of Savea’s All Blacks rest weeks, as they want to keep their captain in and around the squad in the lead-up to what looms as their biggest game of the season so far.

“I don’t see this an opportunity to use up one, I see it as an opportunity to help the group get ready for the Blues.”

When asked what set Savea off, Holland said there was not one particular thing. He had just been shown a yellow card after being singled out by referee James Doleman for grabbing a Rebels player and throwing him to the ground during a melee involving players from both teams, and adrenaline was running high.

Holland said the Hurricanes were already on a warning when the scuffle broke out, on their own tryline.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes takes on Lopeti Faifua of the Reds during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match in Townsville.

“We were on a warning for repeated team infringements but when you go into a melee like that the referees are looking for the one person who does a little bit more than anyone else, and that’s something we will look at,’’ he said.

“I don’t think there was any one thing, it was just a combination of how everything unfolded there with people running in from both sides and a bit of adrenaline going but as we’ve said, there’s no excuse for where we got to at the end of it.”

The loss of their best player is an enormous blow for the unbeaten Hurricanes, who face their toughest test of the season after beginning the new Super Rugby Pacific campaign with back-to-back wins over the Reds and Rebels.

Savea was a key figure in the last-gasp 39-33 win over the Rebels. He had scored two tries and set up another for Josh Moorby prior to his yellow card.

Nineteen-year-old Peter Lakai, who was snapped up by the Hurricanes after a breakout season with Wellington during the NPC, is the most logical replacement, with Tyler Laubscher yet to feature due to injury.

But while Lakai is an exciting young prospect, he is not the finished product yet.

“When you lose an All Black and someone who is a massive part of our team it’s always a blow,” Holland said.

“But that’s life and we’ve got All Blacks rests and all sorts coming up, with the likes of Ardie missing games so we’re pretty prepared for it.”

The Hurricanes will also be without prop Tevita Mafileo for the Blues game after he was handed a three-week suspension for making contact with the head of Rebels number eight Richard Hardwick during a clean out.

Adding to their frustration, the Hurricanes felt a similar hit on Jordie Barrett in the lead-up to the Rebels’ opening try went unnoticed and Holland said he would like to see more consistency.

“Those incidents are obviously totally different to the Ardie incident but I’d be lying if I said we weren’t striving for more consistency, especially around the head knocks.

“We saw a couple of incidents in the game, and you’ve mentioned one of them, where we see really clear shoulder to head contact and it’s not picked up.

“I’m not sure if it’s human error or what it is but we need to find a way to be consistent because we’re looking after the safety of the players definitely but it’s a pretty heavy sanction to get a red card and to get suspended.

“If you miss them it becomes pretty unfair.”