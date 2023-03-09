Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara takes another step towards comeback

The Hurricanes are becoming increasingly confident that injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara will be back before the Super Rugby Pacific season is over.

Perenara has taken another significant step in his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury he suffered against England at Twickenham late last year by running again.

The Hurricanes’ joint all-time leading try-scorer was a notable participant during team training at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport this week, getting through some straight line running exercises.

Although Perenara said himself on social media that he still has some way to go before he is available for selection, coach Jason Holland said he was optimistic that Perenara will be back sooner rather than later.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round three

* The Podium: NZ Rugby dropped the Super Rugby Aupiki ball, double international says

* Ardie Savea accepts ban, expresses remorse to team-mates for throat-slitting gesture



That was highlighted by Holland’s playful response when asked about Perenara’s presence at training.

“Yeah mate, he’s playing number eight in the weekend,” Holland quipped, referencing the absent Ardie Savea, who has been suspended for his controversial throat-slitting gesture.

“Nah, [in all seriousness], he’s been running which is a bit ridiculous really.

“We have all the facilities out there that he can run, like a pretty awesome machine that takes some of his body weight away and he can run on the treadmill there too.

Getty Images TJ Perenara ruptured his Achilles while playing for the All Blacks last year.

“But he’s on track to be playing before the end of the season without a shadow of doubt.”

Perenara was originally expected to miss the entire Super Rugby season, but Holland said he was not surprised he was defying the initial prognosis, knowing how determined the 31-year-old was to play a meaningful role for the Hurricanes and stake his claim for Rugby World Cup selection.

“It might be different to what the medics expectations were when he first did it but I’ve seen TJ before and he tends to get back a hell of a lot quicker than what he’s supposed to and what normal people do.”

While they cannot wait to have him back, the Hurricanes have not skipped a beat without Perenara.

Cam Roigard has been one of their standout performers in the early rounds and looks to have taken his game to another level following his call-up to the All Blacks XV side last year.

Roigard will make his third start in a row, against the Blues at Sky Stadium on Saturday, with back-up halfback Jamie Booth set to bring up his 50th Super Rugby appearance.

“The boys have been outstanding,” Holland said. “Cam is playing some awesome footy and the control that Boothy adds, he’s a smart rugby head and he comes on and knows exactly how to get the team home.

“There might be scope going forward to play them the other way around because we know just how good Cam is off the bench, like we know Boothy is.

“Getting Teej back, it will be good competition.”