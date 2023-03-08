Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round three

The high-flying winger had to go through plenty to earn his shot but once he got it, Telea never looked back.

It’s a top v bottom clash to kick off round three of Super Rugby Pacific on Friday night in Hamilton.

The high-flying Chiefs, who are the only side with two bonus-point wins, go head to head with the hapless Highlanders, who are the only side with no competition points.

Saturday’s double-header should then serve up a couple of absorbing contests.

The Fijian Drua run out on home turf for the first time this season, taking on the defending champion Crusaders, who bounced back strongly in the Super Round, then it’s the Ardie Savea-less Hurricanes looking for a third win on the trot against a Blues side coming off defeat in Melbourne to the Brumbies.

Then, in the early hours of Sunday morning, can Moana Pasifika get their first win of the season when they take on the Force in Perth?

Chiefs v Highlanders

Friday, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has largely prescribed to the ‘never change a winning team’ philosophy as the table-toppers go in search of a third-straight win to start the season.

At the same time, he has rotated in, particularly on the bench, some players who missed out last weekend, as he spreads the load through this squad over the early rounds.

There are four changes to the starting side from the victory over Moana Pasifika in Melbourne last weekend.

In the pack, Aidan Ross is back from a calf niggle, which sees Ollie Norris go to the bench and Jared Proffit drop out, and on the other side of the scrum, Irish international John Ryan will get his first start, swapping roles with George Dyer, while Naitoa Ah Kuoi comes in to take the No 6 jersey, with Pita Gus Sowakula going to the reserves and Simon Parker dropping out.

In the backline, Emoni Narawa returns after missing the first two rounds with illness, replacing Liam Coombes-Fabling, who is not part of the contracted squad but did a fine job in the No 14 jersey in the first two rounds.

On the bench, Bradley Slater, Samipeni Finau, Josh Ioane and Daniel Rona (for a Super debut) come in in place of Tyrone Thompson, Laghlan McWhannell, Bryn Gatland and Ngane Punivai.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Can Aaron Smith’s return help turn the Highlanders’ fortunes around?

The Highlanders have regained All Blacks Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Ethan de Groot for the clash in Hamilton.

However, injuries continue to strike in the outside backs, with Sam Gilbert ruled out with a shoulder injury.

As a result Englishman Freddie Burns has been given the No 15 jersey, with Mosese Dawai and Argentinian Martin Bogado on the wings, replacing the injured Jona Nareki (foot) and Jonah Lowe (concussion).

Josh Dickson returns at lock and the side will be captained by James Lentjes in the absence of Billy Harmon. Harmon and Folau Fakatava will observe their All Black breaks this week.

Highlanders: Freddie Burns, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai Ayden Johnstone Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Fijian Drua v Crusaders

Saturday, 4.35pm, Churchill Park, Lautoka

Fijian Drua: TBA

Crusaders: TBA

Hurricanes v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Hurricanes: TBA

Blues: TBA

Force v Moana Pasifika

Sunday, 12am, HBF Park, Perth

Force: TBA

Moana Pasifika: TBA