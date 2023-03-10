Luck, yes, but also good planning behind Rameka Poihipi's nine-second record try

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Highlanders. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Friday, March 10. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Thankfully Rameka Poihipi’s parents weren’t a few moments late for kickoff rummaging around in the beer fridge last Saturday night.

Not that being parked in front of the TV right on time stopped them having to rewind the tape to actually register it was indeed their boy who had created history by scoring the fastest Super Rugby try of all-time.

Less than nine seconds was all it took for the scoreboard attendant to get busy at AAMI Park in Melbourne in the Chiefs’ big win over Moana Pasifika, as they beat, by three seconds, the previous fastest-try record which had stood for nearly 22 years (Vula Maimuri for the Highlanders against the Crusaders in Dunedin in 2001).

And there was no-one more surprised than Poihipi himself at what unfolded before his eyes after hearing Angus Gardner’s whistle for time-on.

“Probably a bit of a shock,” was, four days on, how the second-five remembered the feeling of it in the moment.

“You’re never really expecting those. A lot of it was luck, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and didn’t get too excited, managed to catch the ball.

“When I was watching it back I was kind of hidden by their players running back as well, so I don’t think their winger actually saw me coming.”

Downplaying it aside, there was actually a fair bit of anticipation the 24-year-old can be credited with, having sneakily quickly got himself in striking position to pull of his intercept, having revealed he “had a fair idea of what they’d do, they’d pass it infield to their No 8”.

And it’s something Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan acknowledged had been part of his side’s preparation for the game, thanks to some fine scouting work from his staff.

“That’s one of those things that you semi-prepare for, so we’d planned to put a bit of pressure on the person that we’re kicking the ball to, and then have a second person applying pressure to where they’re likely to pass to,” he said.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Rameka Poihipi chats to Shaun Stevenson, left, and Brad Weber at a training session in the week of the Chiefs’ clash against Moana Pasifika.

“So good work to the coaches that identified that opportunity. But it doesn’t actually come to fruition unless the people that need to chase it and run fast actually do their job and put themselves in a position to capitalise on that.”

Poihipi did just that, to write his name into the record books at the same time. Not that he was ever aware of the previous record, only told of his feat after the game.

“That was pretty cool, I had a few messages from Mum and Dad, how buzzing they were, they didn’t really realise it was me until they had to rewind it a couple of times,” he said.

“It’s always good to get into the game early, there’s no better way than scoring a try.”

And had it not been the injuries to Quinn Tupaea, during the Rugby Championship last year, and Anton Lienert-Brown, in round one this year, Poihipi may well not have even suited up for the Chiefs yet this season. Instead, he has now played in each of their last 12 matches, stamping his mark and growing more confident with every outing in this his third campaign.

“We’ve always had a lot of faith in his ability, he just had to bide his time in behind some pretty experienced guys... he’s always been sitting underneath the radar waiting for his opportunity,” McMillan said.

“He’s had exposure at Māori All Black level and NPC, and he’s always delivered. He’s a really calm customer, brings a lot of great leadership fo such a young man, and he’s starting to match it with his performances out on the field.”

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Rameka Poihipi enjoys the spoils after dotting down in record-quick time against Moana Pasifika last weekend.

Indeed it was McMillan – a former Bay of Plenty team-mate of Poihipi’s father, also named Rameka – who, when coaching him in the Māori setup, swooped on the former Hamilton Boys’ High School captain who had got a Crusaders cap in 2018 against the French Barbarians then made his Canterbury debut the following year.

“I haven’t looked back since, have loved it,” Poihipi said of his shot back in his hometown.

“There’s so much talent here, such a competitive environment.”

The 1.87m, 105kg midfielder’s next assignment comes in the form of a duel with Thomas Umaga-Jensen and the hapless Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night.

And when the word “hurting” is brought up to describe the bottom-of-the-table southerners, who have leaked 60 then 52 points in losses to the Blues and Crusaders, Poihipi is only too keen to acknowledge the potential danger that awaits his top-of-the-table unit.

“The thing about the Highlanders, we’ve talked about it all week, to take those scores with a grain of salt because we know the type of beast that we’re coming up against, and by no means are they a pushover team.

“Like, you look across their whole team, the names that are in that, so much talent. We’re just preparing hard for them because it’s going to be a tough battle and there’s no secret about it.”

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Highlanders: Freddie Burns, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai Ayden Johnstone Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.