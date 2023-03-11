Super Rugby Pacific: Even the great Aaron Smith can't save this Highlanders hubbub

ANALYSIS: In his final season with his beloved Super Rugby club, master halfback Aaron Smith has his hands full to save this Highlanders hubbub. Though perhaps fielding their best players alongside one another could help.

After sitting out the first two rounds on extended leave after the All Blacks season, the most-capped Highlander of all-time (177) reported back to work to find the equivalent of a broken coffee machine, a computer needing more updates than a teen’s TikTok account, and an office strewn with a fortnight’s worth of rubbish.

A 60-20 defeat to the Blues in Dunedin, followed by a 52-15 loss to the Crusaders in Melbourne will do that. The Highlanders had conceded more points over the first two rounds than any other New Zealand side in Super Rugby history, and the second-most of any side after the 2017 Rebels.

It had the potential to get even uglier on Friday night, with a bottom-of-the-table versus top-of-the-table clash against the high-flying Chiefs in Hamilton – a place the Landers had actually won on their last three visits, and four of their last five. And you can only imagine the cries of despair from the deep south when Mitch Hunt sent the opening kickoff out on the full.

In the end, the Highlanders and their fans might view the 28-7 scoreline at FMG Stadium Waikato as a mini-win, such has been their tumultuous start to their campaign, but in reality, they were again overwhelmingly second-best. On any given night it could have easily been another half century in the books, had the Chiefs been closer to their clinical best, either side of an extremely heavy rain shower early in the second half to make conditions tricky.

In front of 12,138 in their first home game of the season, Clayton McMillan’s well-drilled men scored four tries to one for a third successive bonus-point win, and absolutely bossed the stats columns. Enjoying 59% possession and 58% territory, they made a whopping 689 carry metres to 340, beat 44 defenders to 12, notched 12 clean breaks to one, sent 12 offloads to three and tackled at 91% (121 of 133) to 77% (149 of 193).

Damian McKenzie mixed touches of absolute brilliance with frustrating moments of poor execution, but in conjunction with his rugged pack and slick backline, his side were too hot to handle any time they went close to getting it right, as Shaun Stevenson’s stellar form shows no signs of a let-up, the classy fullback going over for a double on the back of a hat-trick last week, to further press his All Blacks claims.

But the Highlanders had themselves to blame on many occasions. Guilty of coughing up the ball near the line on one good early attack, another soon later had them pinged for obstruction. As if they were once bitten, twice shy, they then opted to launch high balls, only for the Chiefs’ back-three to swallow them in style.

Down only 8-0 at the break, the visitors were still in it, yet after a mounting penalty count, a 51st minute yellow card to Shannon Frizell was a game-changer, the Chiefs scoring back-to-back brilliant tries to ease clear while he was in the bin.

Mosese Dawai powered over on the hour on his Waikato home ground to give the Landers hope, but the Chiefs had big players step up at big moments, such as Brodie Retallick winning a crucial turnover on his line, then McKenzie holding up Hunt over the line out wide.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Aaron Smith was welcomed back to the Super season by getting sat on his bum by Damian McKenzie.

Smith was welcomed back to work by getting bumped onto his backside by McKenzie, and while he hit the No 10 back with a good tackle a few minutes later, it was only after the nimble playmaker had unleashed on a clever switch play to send Etene Nanai-Seturo flying to the line. Smith eventually got his own back with a fine charge down in-goal, but in the end it came to nothing.

The veteran All Black (sixth-most tests, with 114) hardly missed a beat on return – going the 80 minutes, even later filling in at first-five for an injured Hunt, and also taking over the captaincy – yet this Highlanders mission is hardly a one-man fix.

After they scraped into the bloated playoffs in eighth spot last year with a 4-10 record, they are destined for struggle street once more, with Clarke Dermody, in his first proper season in charge, having a massive task ahead, and new defence coach Dave Dillon no doubt getting greyer by the day.

Last year, under Tony Brown, they started 0-6, but those half dozen losses were by an average margin of nine points.

Sure, this season they have had to face last year’s top three sides first up. But, for a side already lacking the star personnel of their fellow Kiwi clubs, Dermody has sent them on something of a hiding-to-nothing out of the gates by leaving some top quality cattle on the sidelines to serve All Blacks rest requirements.

Along with Smith sitting out the first fortnight, Ethan de Groot and Shannon Frizell weren’t called on for the Crusaders game, then Folau Fakatava and captain Billy Harmon were rested against the Chiefs.

If Dermody’s message to his team was that he felt they weren’t going to be able to match it with the big dogs anyway, then he was most certainly on the money.