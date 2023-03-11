Consistency key as one-test All Black plots career revival with Hurricanes

Former Crusaders playmaker Brett Cameron will make his Hurricanes debut against the Blues.

Super Rugby Pacific, round three: Hurricanes v Blues. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: 7.05pm, Saturday Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Brett Cameron’s Hurricanes debut feels like a homecoming of sorts for the one-time All Blacks first-five.

The 26-year-old has joined the team he supported as a young lad growing up in Whanganui in a bid to resurrect a once-promising Super Rugby Pacific career that saw him handed a shock test debut by Steve Hansen in 2018.

Cameron has shaken off the calf injury that saw him miss the Hurricanes’ early wins over the Reds and Rebels in Australia to earn a start in their biggest game of the season so far, against the Blues at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

He will wear the No. 10 jersey and go head-to-head with former Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett, a player who he used to make the five-hour round trip to Wellington to watch play the same venue.

READ MORE:

* Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach would prove NZ Rugby values Super Rugby Pacific

* Luck, yes, but also good planning behind Rameka Poihipi's nine-second record try

* Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara takes another step towards comeback



“It will be an awesome challenge and something to look forward to, going up against someone like that,” Cameron said.

“I was a Hurricanes fan and did a couple of age-group things with the Hurricanes and decided then that rugby was the path I wanted to choose, so it’s pretty awesome to be here now.

“It’s not too far down the road so I’ve come to a few games, so it’ll be pretty special to be out in the middle this weekend.”

A talented playmaker who describes himself as a “triple threat” – referring to his strong kicking, passing and running attributes – Cameron burst onto the scene with Canterbury during the 2018 NPC after moving to Christchurch to study at Lincoln University and working his way into the Crusaders academy.

Picked on potential, he made his All Blacks debut against Japan later that year in an experimental team that included seven other debutants, including Dalton Papali’i and Tyrel Lomax.

But despite his swift promotion to the test arena, Cameron never really kicked on at the Crusaders.

Opportunities proved hard to come by being stuck behind Richie Mo’unga, and he was never seen in the black jersey again.

STUFF All Black Brad Weber reveals his reluctance to lead Māori All Blacks

“I guess it was a bit of a challenging time,” Cameron reflected, “but I sort of knew then that there were those experienced guys around and they would probably be around a little longer, so it was just a matter of coming back to whatever team I was playing in and just playing consistently and keep growing.

“It's something that I’ve been striving for my whole career, to be that guy for a team and get some really good game time.”

With his path at the Crusaders blocked, Cameron decided to explore his options overseas after the 2021 season.

He signed with Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan and it was too late to go back on that deal when a strong NPC campaign with Manawatū sparked some Super Rugby interest.

But he is back now, refreshed from a season abroad and ready to re-establish himself at the Hurricanes, who were in the market for a more experienced first-five to complement young guns Aidan Morgan and Ruben Love.

Growing up a Hurricanes fan, it seemed like the perfect fit.

After tearing his calf in pre-season, Cameron said he was excited to finally get his first run on Saturday.

“I had already committed overseas and for sure coming back here was always what I had in mind. I’m stoked to get an opportunity now at the Hurricanes and it’s worked out well.

“I just want to get some consistency with my game and I’ve got opportunities to lead the team and play some top level rugby so that’s what I’m looking forward to.

“I think [the season in Japan] was a little bit of a freshen up for me, a change of environment took a bit of pressure off. I used it as an opportunity to express myself over there and coming back now I just want to do the same thing and enjoy it.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Brett Cameron fires a pass out wide during his All Blacks debut against Japan in 2018.

“Growing up in the ‘Canes region it’s always a team you look up to, I’ve got a few mates here as well, and it’s a style of play that suits me.”

Saturday night’s fixture looms as the match of round three. There is intrigue over how the unbeaten Hurricanes will fare without suspended skipper Ardie Savea in their first all-New Zealand encounter, while the Blues will be desperate to bounce back from their slip-up against the Brumbies.

The two teams played out a one-point thriller last season, the Hurricanes scoring three tries in the final 10 minutes to snatch a come-from-behind 33-32 win. It was the only defeat the Blues suffered until the final.

“We know they’ll come out firing. They have that physicality they always bring and there’s a lot of speed in the back line so there’s a lot we have to contain and we have to be really controlled with our game to minimise those opportunities they have down our end,” Cameron said.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (c), Xavier Numia. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio, Tosi, Caleb Delany, TK Howden, Jamie Booth, Aidan Morgan, Riley Higgins.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu, James Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala,, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.