Silly or savvy? Clarke Dermody defends curious handling of All Blacks rest weeks

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has conceded he couldn’t realistically see his team beating the Blues, Crusaders or Chiefs, and hence the front-loading of All Blacks rest weeks in his team’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

The admission comes after the southerners slumped to a third loss on the trot to start their campaign, going down 28-7 to the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday night, on the back of 60-20 and 52-15 defeats to the Blues and Crusaders, respectively.

For a side who last year scraped into the bloated playoffs in the 12-team competition, in eighth spot with a 4-10 record, it was always going to be a tough start to the year, up against the top-three ranked team’s from 2022.

However, rather than load up his side with as much ammunition as possible to do their best to take it to their Kiwi counterparts, Dermody, in his first full year in charge (aside from his 5-1 ride when deputising in the 2021 trans-Tasman competition) opted for something of a short-term-pain-for-long-term-gain-type philosophy.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Even the great Aaron Smith can't save this Highlanders hubbub

* 'I don't think Beaudy has ever forgiven me': Centurion Scott Barrett on signing with Crusaders

* Tenika Willison wants 'every option open' after switching from sevens for Black Ferns ambition



“You could look at it like that,” he said. “We know we have to play our 100% best game to beat these teams, and I guess acknowledging that we’re not quite there at the moment.”

As part of the All Blacks’ load management policy, players on last year’s northern hemisphere tour aren’t meant to feature in more than five matches in a row for their Super clubs, though that general rule is tailored to individuals and will see some exceptions.

Already with Aaron Smith sitting out the opening two rounds, Dermody opted to sit Ethan de Groot and Shannon Frizell out of the Crusaders week, then had captain Billy Harmon and Folau Fakatava miss the Chiefs week.

He said the Crusaders game was an easy option due to the travel involved to Melbourne, along with the fact it wasn’t a Highlanders home game, where he’d feel more obliged to field star players, while this following week also made sense due to the return travel factor.

“So really conscious of having our best team available from now until the end of the season... and hopefully our All Blacks can add their energy for us,” Dermody said.

“Now we’re four games to the bye, and we’ve got to find another spot in between there and hopefully the playoffs [for them to rest]. If you have a look at our draw I think you'll be able to find where it is.”

While the Highlanders do have to face both the Blues and Chiefs again, there’s now a run of games, starting in Invercargill next Sunday against the Force, where they will pin their hopes on getting the job done. But now confidence is low, and they also have a mounting injury toll.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has opted to sit out his All Blacks early in the season.

Already with nine players sidelined, against the Chiefs they lost lock Pari Pari Parkinson to a failed HIA, along with playmakers Mitch Hunt (shoulder) and Freddie Burns (knee), with Dermody unable to provide an early update immediately after the game.

“There’s a few in there, I don’t know 100%, but there’s a bit of work to do for our physios and doctors in the next few days.”

It couldn’t be a more contrasting approach from the Chiefs, who, after fielding all their available All Blacks to date, and are a perfect 15 points through the opening three rounds, will go into their first trans-Tasman clash, against the Rebels in Hamilton next Saturday, without some of those top-liners.

They had Tupou Vaa’i hobble off in the first half with what coach Clayton McMillan suspected was a knee issue, while he also noted fellow All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick had “a bit of a stinger”, as did winger Etene Nanai-Seturo. But with three games until their bye, he said it will be an ideal time to sit some stars out anyway.

“I think we’ll have to,” he said. “I saw a bit of tiredness in our game today. It’s actually been a big pre-season post-Christmas, a big game down at Christchurch, on the road over to some tough conditions [in Melbourne] and a good Moana side, and then on a short turnaround back here. And a good majority of our squad have played big minutes over those three games, so there’s probably a need to freshen some guys up next week.

“But we’ve got some depth in the squad, and there’s been some disappointed guys over the last couple of weeks who have been itching for their opportunity, so it’s probably an opportune time to inject them and give them an opportunity to put their best foot forward.”

McMillan at the same time noted that having watched the Rebels live last weekend challenge the Hurricanes in a number of areas, they would need to respect that and factor it into selections, though. And a 34-27 win over the Waratahs in Melbourne on Friday night would have only reinforced that.