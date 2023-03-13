'Raising eyebrows of Fozzie': Is Shaun Stevenson in line for All Blacks callup?

Shaun Stevenson dives over for one of two tries in the Chiefs’ win over the Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his star fullback, Shaun Stevenson, must be right in the All Blacks’ sights in the wake of his brilliant Super Rugby Pacific form.

Stevenson has been arguably the best player through the opening three rounds of the competition, playing a huge role in guiding the Chiefs to the top of the ladder with three bonus-point victories.

Since recovering from a knee injury last year, the 26-year-old shone for the Māori All Blacks, North Harbour and the All Blacks XV, then turned down an approach from master league coach Wayne Bennett for the new Dolphins NRL franchise in favour of playing out the final year of his New Zealand Rugby contract and pushing on with his All Blacks, and World Cup, aspirations.

And that dream very much looks closer to becoming a reality, should Stevenson stay in anything like the touch he has been in so far in 2023.

After going in for a double in the 28-7 win against the Highlanders in Hamilton on Friday night, on the back of a hat-trick the weekend before against Moana Pasifika, Stevenson leads the competition tryscoring count, with his five the most he has ever scored in a Super season (this his eighth).

He also leads the metres carried (407) and clean breaks (eight) stats, and is second-equal for defenders beaten (16), having made a habit of slipping out of at least the first tackle thanks to his sheer pace and silky step, as well as showcasing his fine aerial ability, educated long boot and sound defence.

“It’s been well-documented he’s had a fantastic last six or seven months,” McMillan said of his No 15 following Friday night’s win, where Stevenson was again to the fore in all the attacking numbers.

“His confidence is high, we’re seeing him get involved in a lot, and his finishing is second-to-none, so long may that continue.”

It’s not like there is a settled back-three for the national side posing a barrier for Stevenson, who is also adept on the wing but has thrived at the back, and Rieko Ioane’s and Jordie Barrett’s moves to the midfield have potentially also opened the door further.

Damian McKenzie has returned to offer another option to Beauden Barrett at the back, though Will Jordan has a question mark hanging, still sidelined with the “migraine-related condition” which saw him miss the end-of-year tour, while Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Mark Telea and Leicester Fainga'anuku are the others who donned wing spots in 2022.

SKY SPORT Moana Pasifika suffer late heartbreak in Perth as the Force claim a dramatic 21-18 Super Rugby Pacific win after the siren.

Asked if he could see Stevenson cracking it this year, McMillan certainly couldn’t see why not.

“I don’t think that the World Cup squad is written in stone, so anyone who plays consistently well puts themselves in the shop window, and you never know. And you’d have to say that he’s doing a lot of good things that must be raising the eyebrows of Fozzie [All Blacks coach Ian Foster] and his crew.”

Foster has not been averse to promoting in-form, particularly wing, talent in World Cup years, either, when, as assistant coach to Sir Steve Hansen, he was part of the staff that selected the uncapped Luke Jacobson and Sevu Reece in 2019, and Codie Taylor, Waisake Naholo and Nehe Milner-Skudder in 2015.

Stevenson’s and the Chiefs’ attention now turns to Saturday evening’s clash in Hamilton against the Rebels, who, after a 34-27 loss to the Force in Perth, gave the Hurricanes a fright in a 39-33 loss in Melbourne, before claiming a 34-27 win on Friday night against the Waratahs at AAMI Park.

The Chiefs and Brumbies are the only sides with a 3-0 record, though the Chiefs have a three-point buffer at the top of the standings with three bonus points to the Canberrans’ none.

It’s exactly where he would have dreamed of having his side, but McMillan, who was particularly impressed by his troops’ scrum and defence against the Highlanders, if not their overall attacking execution, is wary of getting too carried away this early.

“It kickstarts your season, but you just need to keep improving your game,” he said.

“This is just nice, but it really means nothing unless you’re there at the business end of the season. So a long way to go.”