Super Rugby team of the week: Blues halfback Finlay Christie shows his quality in tight All Blacks race

Blues halfback Finlay Christie looks for a gap against the Hurricanes.

ANALYSIS: Is halfback going to be the most competitive position for the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad?

Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie and the fast-rising Cam Roigard can’t fit into three spaces, so the race is well and truly on.

In reality, it’s a five-way battle for two berths with the evergreen Smith a certainty for the squad.

None of the contenders can afford a drop-off in form, and Weber, Christie and Roigard have started the season strongly.

They offer a range of attributes and Christie displayed his toughness against the Hurricanes on Saturday. He threw himself into contact, with a trysaving tackle on Jordie Barrett just one highlight.

He wins the No 9 jersey in Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Shaun Stevenson (Chiefs): Two more tries for the in-form fullback, who is now assembling a body of work for the All Blacks to consider.

14 AJ Lam (Blues): He’s good enough to be a Super Rugby starter and impresses every time he gets an opportunity at the Blues.

13 Rieko Ioane (Blues): A much-improved performance from the All Blacks No 13, and influential in both attack and defence.

12 Romeka Poihipi (Chiefs): The multifaceted midfielder is growing with regular game time and has been a very shrewd pickup by the Chiefs.

11 Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs): Made his try look easy with his pace and balance and ran for a game-high 126 metres against the Highlanders.

10 Damian McKenzie (Chiefs): Confidence appears to be sky high, as evidenced by some of his clever work in the backfield.

9 Finlay Christie (Blues): Incisive around the ruck and incredibly brave on defence. The Blues halfback loves a scrap and the game against the Hurricanes suited him down to the ground.

8 Hoskins Sotutu (Blues): Arguably his best performance in Super Rugby. He’s so laidback he’s almost horizontal, but there was genuine sting in some of his tackles.

7 Sam Cane (Chiefs): Close call against Dalton Papalii, but despite a 50-50 yellow card Cane is reasserting himself as a defensive leader.

6 Samipeni Finau (Chiefs): Replaced Tupou Vaa’i after just 16 minutes, and enjoyed a strong game on the flank with Naitoa Ah Kuoi moving to lock.

5 Sam Whitelock (Crusaders): Nice footwork for his try and influential in the air and the ground – the Crusaders had actually staged a great escape against the Drua until some of their less experienced players made some costly errors.

4 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs): Arguably a touch jaded after three big weeks but even an 80 per cent Retallick is better than most.

3 Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes): Performed a lovely pirouette for his try and got through plenty of work in a 71-minute shift.

2 Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs): Another impressive performance from the human cannonball – he will be vital later in the year to counter the French tight five, who gave England a lesson in dynamism and skill at Twickenham.

1 George Bower (Crusaders): The All Blacks prop is a proud Fijian and was always going to stand up in the trip to Lautoka. An industrious 51 minutes.