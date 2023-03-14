All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown still a month away with ankle injury

Shaun Stevenson scores two more tries as Chiefs beat the Highlanders in Hamilton.

All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is set for another month on the sidelines.

Originally expected to miss three Super Rugby Pacific games for the Chiefs after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the season-opening win over the Crusaders in Christchurch, a slower than anticipated recovery means the 27-year-old now won’t take the park until after the team’s round-seven bye.

While the Chiefs haven’t missed a beat in his absence, sitting atop the ladder with three bonus-point wins from as many outings, it continues a frustrating run for the 60-test international, who only managed four Super games last year before a shoulder injury that ruled him out for six months.

He returned to play one game for Waikato in the NPC, then each of the All Blacks’ four end-of-year tests, but then went down early in the contest at Orangetheory Stadium on February 24, playing through the pain before eventually hobbling off early in the second half.

READ MORE:

* World Rugby keen to trial 'belly tackles'

* Super Rugby team of the week: Blues halfback Finlay Christie shows his quality in tight All Blacks race

* 'Raising eyebrows of Fozzie': Is Shaun Stevenson in line for All Blacks callup?



Lienert-Brown has been sporting a moon boot on his left foot as a precaution, and Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan had earlier this month indicated they wouldn’t be rushing their key man’s return.

“This early in the season, with his recent history of injuries, we're taking a conservative approach,” he had said.

The Chiefs already had fellow All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea out for the season with a knee injury, and youngster Gideon Wrampling also sidelined with a knee issue, but have been well-served by Alex Nankivell and Rameka Poihipi.

Tupaea’s replacement in the squad, Bay of Plenty’s Lalamilo Lalamilo, is another option, while the uncontracted Daniel Rona made his Super debut off the bench last Friday against the Highlanders.

Parked on 99 Super games, it will be a milestone moment for Lienert-Brown when he does return, which could potentially be in a blockbuster matchup with incumbent All Blacks second-five Jordie Barrett, when the Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Wellington in round eight, on April 15.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown has been sporting a moon boot as he recovers from his ankle injury.

Meanwhile, All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i is set to miss one to two weeks for the Chiefs due to a low-grade MCL knee injury.

The 18-test second-rower limped off in the opening quarter against the Highlanders and will be unavailable for Saturday evening’s match against the Rebels in Hamilton, and potentially next Friday night’s clash with the Waratahs in Sydney.

The Chiefs do still have fellow All Black Josh Lord on the mend from a knee injury, but their locking depth is arguably the best in the competition, with former Highlander Manaaki Selby-Rickit still yet to run out for his new side.

Vaa’i’s injury could possibly alter any potential plans to rest Brodie Retallick this weekend, after McMillan suggested he would be sitting some All Blacks out of the Rebels clash after seeing “a bit of tiredness” in their game against the Highlanders.

“I think we’ll have to,” he said immediately after the game. “It’s actually been a big pre-season post-Christmas, a big game down at Christchurch, on the road over to some tough conditions [in Melbourne] and a good Moana side, and then on a short turnaround back here. And a good majority of our squad have played big minutes over those three games, so there’s probably a need to freshen some guys up.

“But we’ve got some depth in the squad, and there’s been some disappointed guys over the last couple of weeks who have been itching for their opportunity, so it’s probably an opportune time to inject them and give them an opportunity to put their best foot forward.”