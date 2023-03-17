Irish prop John Ryan's rollercoaster ride to Chiefs gig in Super Rugby Pacific

John Ryan goes on the charge during his debut for the Chiefs against the Crusaders in Christchurch last month.

In a week when St Patrick’s Day backed onto a second successive Super Rugby Pacific game at FMG Stadium Waikato, John Ryan is starting to feel a bit more at home in Hamilton.

It’s been a whirlwind first-time experience in New Zealand so far for the Irish prop, signed by the Chiefs last December to replace the injured Angus Ta’avao for this Super Rugby Pacific season, having only touched down the day of the team’s second and last pre-season game, against the Blues in Pukekohe on February 17.

The 34-year-old’s arrival was delayed by another important arrival – that of his third child, Rex, born in late January. Seven weeks on, the 24-test international has been reunited with his newborn, along with wife, Zita, eldest son, Felix, 5, and daughter, Gaia, 2, after they jetted in last weekend, handily accompanied by Zita’s sister and boyfriend, who just so happened to be making a move to New Zealand themselves.

“So it’s just like the stars aligned,” Ryan says of this brief sojourn in Super footy, which he hopes could be the catalyst for a World Cup appearance later this year.

It’s a stint down under that the 1.83m, 120kg tighthead never had on his bucket list, but one he’ll now gratefully add it to his CV after a tumultuous past 15 months in his career.

Prior to December 2021, Ryan was chugging along just nicely, closing in on 200 caps for his Munster side, and having added another test appearance that year, against Japan.

But then came the bombshell that he was no longer needed at Munster, with no contract offer beyond that current season.

Coming to the rescue was Wasps. However, with his family planning to make the move to England once Rex was born, they were instead dealt the blow of Ryan, as part of the 167 staff, being made redundant, after the Premiership club were plunged into liquidation in October last year.

Considering retirement, it was, ironically, Munster, who were then able to offer their man a rushed return, on a three-month deal. And while Ryan had hoped it may get extended, in stepped Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan to serve up an alternative plan.

On tour with the All Blacks XV as assistant coach, McMillan, in partnership with the team’s manager, and Chiefs manager, Martyn Vercoe, homed in on their target, after seeing him perform for the Barbarians against their side.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images It was playing for the Barbarians against the All Blacks XV that the option of the Chiefs came up for John Ryan.

“The two lads just cornered me and said, ‘What are you doing in February?’” Ryan recalls.

“Aidan Ross was loosehead that day [for the ABs XV], and he gave me a good reference. We had a beer after and I think he was hatching the plan as well, buttering me up a bit.”

But while Ryan had no club at the time, he initially declined the Chiefs offer due to the impending birth of Rex. However, with the Chiefs not minding that he miss the pre-season, he duly arrived seven days before their first competition match.

And Ryan has experienced it all straight off the bat, starting with a cameo off the bench on debut, when he was still learning guys’ names, let alone game plans and the culture, in what turned into a monumental win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

“That game was put up on a big pedestal, people are baying for blood trying to get them off that top mark, so that was a huge first game,” Ryan says.

A 40-minute stint against Moana Pasifika in Melbourne, followed by a maiden start and 60 minutes against the Highlanders in Hamilton have followed.

Now a second-straight start comes on Saturday evening when Ryan faces Australian opposition for the first time, in the Rebels, as he laps up this Super experience, in a team that’s enjoyed a perfect start with three bonus-point victories from three outings.

“It’s been a hell of a pinch-me moment, because I certainly didn’t grow up thinking I was going to be playing Super Rugby, especially this late in my career,” he says, admitting the Wasps ordeal had made him more resilient and given him a big dose of perspective.

“The weather has been a big shock, I’m coming from snow at home at the moment, so I’m kind of acclimatised now.

IRISH RUGBY TV/YOUTUBE John Ryan, a try-scorer for Ireland against USA in 2018, is joining the Chiefs for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“The coach has been brilliant... the lads have been class... the front-row club is a real tight group, but in fairness everyone’s so welcoming, it’s been brilliant.”

So how about the pace of the game in this new environment, though, where he has just walked into the furnace that is a law variation of 30 seconds for scrum set-ups to help speed play up?

“I think they’re trying to get rid of the heavier boys from the squad,” Ryan quips. “But I’m not minding it at the moment. It is tough, but it’s a professional sport, people want to watch an attractive game, they don’t want to see people going down injured or looking for water. As long as the scrum’s still in it, I’m happy.”

Readily noting the difference in scrums in the north and south – to milk penalties versus to provide attacking ball – Ryan has also noted quicker ruck speed here, the penchant to run the ball from deep, and also the great communication, and trust, between his new team-mates.

“If it’s on they will call for it, if they see me in space they will give me the ball ... they fully back you. I really like that. I’ve come from a lot of structure. The northern hemisphere, especially Ireland, are trying to get away from that, to play a bit more free ball and more attractive rugby.”

And that Ireland team is one Ryan is aiming to get back into, having just a few weeks before leaving for New Zealand signed a one-year deal with Munster for the 2023/24 season, which makes him eligible for national selection again.

“I don’t think it’s too late,” he says of his chances of making an international comeback in time to feature at a second World Cup. “I was very disappointed in my departure last year from Munster, and I was immediately taken out of the international scene because I left to go to the UK.

Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Get/Getty Images John Ryan, packing down against France in 2019, hopes to be back in Ireland colours at this year’s World Cup.

“I think it [playing for the Chiefs] definitely gives me an advantage, because I’m seeing another environment, and playing another style of rugby, which isn’t a whole pile dissimilar to what Ireland are playing.

“So I think it’s making me more adaptable. I’ve always prided myself on my set-piece, but here everyone’s being challenged for ball skills. So keep challenging that, and age is but a number.”

