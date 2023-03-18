Super Rugby: Door opens for new No 10 Cam Millar as injuries decimate Highlanders

The Highlanders will get a good look into their future over the next month with 21-year-old No 10 Cam Millar poised to enjoy plenty of time in the saddle.

Coach Clarke Dermody named Millar on the bench for the must-win game against the Western Force in Invercargill on Sunday, and also revealed that experienced English import Freddie Burns (knee) has been ruled out until round 8.

Burns is one of12 Highlanders unavailable this weekend, which has led to a start in the second row for 36-year-old Southland lock Josh Bekhuis, but the attention will focus on Millar if he makes his debut

“He’s shown through the preseason and playing for the Bravehearts, our second team, that he is ready to go,” Dermody said on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Aaron Smith says Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown would bring 'leadership and innovation' to the All Blacks

* Silly or savvy? Clarke Dermody defends curious handling of All Blacks rest weeks

* Highlanders missing uncapped skipper Billy Harmon due to 'All Blacks break'

* Super Rugby season preview: Highlanders look sharper out wide but depth issues remain



“As [captain] Billy [Harmon] said, he’s a pretty calm-natured person, and that’s what we want from him in this game.”

As a New Zealand under-20s international, Millar has pedigree, although talented young Crusaders backs Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara found out last weekend in Fiji that the step up to Super Rugby is a big one.

With starting No 10 Mitch Hunt still nursing a bang on the shoulder, Millar could also be thrust into the fray earlier than expected.

However, the Highlanders have full confidence in the Southlander who – along with Sean Withy, Saula Ma’u, Jake Te Hiwi (a debutant last week) and Fabian Holland – represents the new wave of Highlanders coming through the system.

“The young guys that are coming through, they seem miles ahead in how calm they are and how professional they are, and Cam’s no different to that,” Harmon said on Friday.

“I expect him to come on, be really calm, lead us really well and just nail his job.

“It's just about him playing his game, trusting himself. He’s there for a reason. He played really great through the NPC, and he’s shown what he can do in the preseason.

“It's hard to tell with Cam [if he’s nervous]. He’s pretty stone cold. No doubt there's going to be some nerves there, but he'll back himself.”

Argentine winger Martin Bogado is the other big winner at the selection table against the Force, having impressed with his hunger and hint of X-factor against the Chiefs.

The language barrier is an obvious challenge, but Harmon revealed that midfielder Scott Gregory’s wife is also Argentinian and has been helping Bogado to make the transition from South America to the Deep South of New Zealand.

“He's been training really well and although English is not the best at times, he's still a massive part of this team, and he's bonding really well,” Harmon said.

Gregory (knee), Vili Koroi (knee) Marty Banks (groin) Jona Nareki (foot), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (ribs), Jeff Thwaites (back), Will Tucker (groin), Ma’u (chest) Burns (knee) Josh Dickson (illness) Pari Pari Parkinson (concussion) and Mosese Dawai (knee) are all missing for the Highlanders.

Thwaites’ absence means a likely debut for Wellington prop PJ Sheck, and Dermody said the impact of the Japanese and American rugby competitions was having an effect on depth.

“What puts a bit of pressure on is the player pool in New Zealand,” he said. “The next tier of player have decided to head off overseas. You’ve got to look pretty hard to make sure you get the right person into your squad.”

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Bekhuis, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Ayden Johnstone, PJ Sheck, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Cam Millar, Connor Garden-Bachop..