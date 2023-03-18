Kini Naholo brushes off early mistake to bag a double on debut for Hurricanes

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland insists he kept his composure upstairs when two-try hero Kini Naholo kicked the ball straight out of play in his first major involvement of the game in their 34-17 win over the Waratahs.

He would have every right to feel frustrated after the exciting Fijian winger, handed his first start for the Hurricanes on Friday night, blew a golden opportunity to score the opening try by slicing his kick out on the full.

It was a moment to forget for the debutant, but you could understand if the former schoolboy sensation was feeling anxious stepping out onto the same pitch where he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his very first Super Rugby appearance for the Chiefs three years ago.

He had the right idea, Holland said, he just did not execute it very well. With no one covering, you would have bet the house on Naholo to win the sprint to the ball had his kick stayed in.

“What I liked is that he identified kick-space, but yeah he just didn’t execute it. But mate, my reaction was fine,” Holland said.

“He just needed some opportunities with the ball in hand, and he’s always going to be dangerous with that.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo slips through the tackle of Waratahs’ counterpart Mark Nawaqanitawase.

“He’s pretty chilled out, old Kini. While he would have been a little anxious around playing his first game, he takes it in his stride.”

The younger brother of former All Black Waisake Naholo did not let the early mistake ruin his night.

Kini Naholo bounced back from the gaffe to score two tries in a dream debut for the Hurricanes, justifying Holland’s decision to rest Salesi Rayasi, who had scored and been a standout in the previous two games, and unleash his new signing.

Naholo’s tries – both scored after stepping inside his defender to finish off sweeping sequences – came at crucial stages of the game.

He dotted down in the 29th minute to give the Hurricanes a 17-12 lead at halftime following a passage of quick passes, after returning captain Ardie Savea shruggled off multiple tacklers.

His second try, in the 54th minute, came from an Isaia Walker-Leawere lineout steal inside the Hurricanes own half, and just moments after halfback Cam Roigard scored his second of the match.

Naholo fended off Michael Hooper and threw the ball in the air in celebration after diving over to effectively end the contest.

The 23-year-old has long been touted as a player with enormous potential after scoring 40 tries for Hasting Boys’ High School, but injuries, namely his ACL three years ago, have stalled his progress.

Friday night’s game was just Naholo’s third at Super Rugby level, and for his third different team.

“He nailed a couple of opportunities, didn’t he? We always knew he was going to be sharp with the ball in hand, so I’m delighted for him – two tries on the end of some pretty good stuff from the team,” Holland added.

While the Hurricanes will be hoping that is just the start for their new recruit, Naholo’s two-try haul has created a selection headache for Holland ahead of next Saturday’s clash with Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

The Hurricanes slipped up against the newcomers last season and he will not want a repeat of 2022 as that shock result ended up costing them a home quarterfinal.

Although right-winger Julian Savea only has one try in four starts, the Hurricanes rely heavily on his power to get across the gain line, particularly off set-pieces.

“The three of them that have played, Jules, Sas and Kini, and we’ve also got Dan Sinkinson who hasn’t had a trot yet and he’s going pretty well in training, but it’s great to have these dilemmas.”