Highlanders hope key locks can ease injury crisis that has claimed 17 players

Jonah Lowe scores two tries as the Highlanders beat the Western Force in Invercargill.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody says locks Josh Dickson and Pari Pari Parkinson could return for the visit of the dangerous Fijian Drua to Dunedin on Saturday.

Dickson and Parkinson were both missing from the win against the Western Force in Invercargill as the Highlanders’ injury toll rose to alarming heights.

Already without a dozen players heading into the fixture, the Highlanders lost Shannon Frizell in the warmup and Andrew Makalio and Fabian Holland before halftime, while James Lentjes and Connor Garden-Bachop were late scratchings from the original 23-man squad.

As a result, the Highlanders handed out four debuts on Sunday – Cam Millar, Oliver Haig, Finn Hurley and PJ Sheck, with latter trio all coming in from outside the squad.

Hurley was supposed to playing for the Highlanders’ under-20s side in Taupō, and is yet to make his provincial debut for Otago.

With 17 players absent or injured during the Force game, Dermody is desperate for a change of luck but at least provided some good news after 43-35 win.

“All going well next week, Josh Dickson [illness] will be back and available,” Dermody said.

“Pari Pari, he’s got a return to play from concussion from last week [against the Chiefs]. So, there's a bit of energy coming in from those two.

“Jimmy Lentjes got pulled during the week for a neck injury, so we’ll see how that settles down as well.”

The early prognosis on Frizell was unclear, although the nature of the injury puts him under a cloud for the Drua game. “I think hip flexor/groin,” Dermody said. “But I’m not 100% as there was a fair bit going on [in the warmup].

“So, there was just a message that he wouldn't be wouldn't be able to play, and then it was a quick shuffle around with Sean Withy and Oli Haig.”

Frizell’s absence makes the potential returns of Dickson and Parkinson even more important. Aside from their lineout prowess, the locks’ physicality will be needed against a big, athletic Drua pack that have already tipped over the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika, and should have beaten the Reds on Sunday.

The Highlanders also have work to do on their attack, which was clunky on Sunday, but Dermody defended its overall shape and pointed the finger at individual errors in a side that was possibly down on confidence before the Force win.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pari Pari Parkinson and Josh Dickson prepare to lock the scrum against the Blues last month.

“I think it's the option taking, to be fair,” Dermody said. “I think the system's there.

“It’s just making sure we are seeing the same pictures and taking the right option.

“I felt like we were trying to force things against Force, and that looked like guys getting hit behind the gainline or forcing passes that were going to ground, so I think it's the decision making.

“But, we’ve got a couple of days this week to work on it.”

Dermody was also critical about the two late tries the Highlanders gave up to miss out on a bonus point, but said there were positives in how his heavily depleted side took care of business when they won the territorial battle.

“I’m really happy with how we executed when we got in their 22,” he said.

“The boys were patient and delivered what we were trying to do. [But] there's still some loose stuff that we're going to work on looking forward to the Drua.

“Any loose offloads, any loose ball on the ground feeds into how they play.”