Chiefs claim ugly 24-14 Super Rugby Pacific win over Waratahs in Sydney

At Allianz Stadium, Sydney: Chiefs 24 (Bryn Gatland try 4min, Emoni Narawa tries 54min, 76min; Damian McKenzie 3 con, pen) Waratahs 14 (Jake Gordon try 17min, Michael Hooper try 61min; Ben Donaldson 2 con). HT: 7-7

The Chiefs are now the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby Pacific, but did things the hard way against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night.

A late try to winger Emoni Narawa – his second on the night – sealed a 24-14 win at Allianz Stadium – a place the Chiefs had won just two of 10 times previously against the Tahs – as Damian McKenzie was able to come out on the right side in his 100th game for the club.

The Chiefs had toppled the Sydneysiders in their previous six meetings, scoring at least 39 points on each occasion, but here they hardly looked likely for much of the contest.

READ MORE:

* Crusaders bag bonus point win over Brumbies to cap dream week for Scott Robertson

* Eddie Jones takes aim at 'really poor' All Blacks coaching transition

* Blues coach Leon MacDonald staying mum on expected jump to Team Razor with All Blacks



After a first half where the visitors enjoyed a whopping 70% possession and 65% territory, they could only go to the sheds at 7-7 after a frustrating mix of errors and strong Waratahs defence, with the hosts firing up big-time at the breakdown.

The 52nd minute injections of Samisoni Taukei’aho and Shaun Stevenson (the latter of which pushed McKenzie from fullback to first-five) proved key, with both having serious says in the lead-up to Narawa’s first try a couple of minutes later.

Down by 10, though, the Waratahs weren’t done, as Narawa was pinged at ruck time and a nice non-jump lineout move saw Michael Hooper cross the chalk to narrow the margin.

But the home side will look back at a couple of key dropped balls which could have made things so different. Not long after Hooper’s score, Mark Nawaqanitawase’s searing break down the right flank had the Tahs hot on attack only for reserve prop Tom Lambert to cough up, then similarly a 71st minute close-range shot was stunted by Ned Hanigan’s ball coming off Jed Holloway’s chest.

Brodie Retallick picked up a pivotal ruck turnover, and soon later Cortez Ratima snuck a loose ball, and eventually it was the golden touch of the hot-to-trot Stevenson, who set up the match-clincher with a grubber ricocheting off former Chiefs man Taleni Seu and seeing Narawa holding his poise to roll his way over the line.

Earlier, it had started so easily for the visitors, Bryn Gatland dummying then bursting through the defence close to the line to open the scoring in just the fourth minute.

Matt King/Getty Images Jake Gordon sprints away to score the Waratahs’ opening try off an intercept.

The No 10 soon went from hero to zero, though, as Tahs captain Jake Gordon picked off a pass from the playmaker and came up with a 50-metre runaway score out of nowhere to level things up.

But in a scrappy affair featuring no fewer than 14 scrums in the opening 40, with the Chiefs enduring a caning at the set-piece from referee Jordan Way, they struggled to get any of their trademark rhythm, with the Tahs also doing well to dirsupt their flow.

Having missed a long-range penalty kick, McKenzie came up with a 50-22 but it couldn’t be converted into points, Brad Weber intercepted a Hooper ball off the ground to dot down only for Hooper to have already forced it, then John Ryan knocked on near the line and Harry Johnson-Holmes won a penalty over the ball on the stroke of the siren.

The theme only continued after the break, where Retallick and Brad Weber – two of the All Blacks fresh off rest weeks – knocked on and box-kicked out on the full, respectively, and Etene Nanai-Seturo dropped a ball just as a try looked on.

The Waratahs weren’t much better, constantly inviting the Chiefs back down their end. No wonder Wallabies coach Eddie Jones looked close to asleep up in the grandstand.

The big moment

There were a couple of crucial Waratahs dropped balls in the final quarter to damage their dangerous attacks, but it had to be the 76th minute try to Narawa, off the grubber of Stevenson, to put the Chiefs past the converted try margin.

Match rating: 4/10

Yuck. That was one word for it, and 26 scrums tells plenty of the story. It came to life in the final half hour, with some see-sawing waves of attack, but don’t quickly go looking for a replay.

MVP

Narawa takes it. The right winger scored two of the three tries, made the Chiefs’ sole clean break of the night, was top-equal in the match for carries (12) and easily topped the metres (93) and defenders beaten (seven) counts.

The big picture

The Chiefs move to 5-0 and a six-point ladder lead, while the Waratahs slip to 1-4. Both teams are back in action next Saturday night, with the Chiefs facing a big Battle of the Bombays clash against the Blues in Hamilton and the Waratahs heading to Canberra for a tough encounter against the Brumbies, who are fresh off their first loss of the season, against the Crusaders.